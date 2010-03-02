Breast Cancer Imaging II, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 4-4
1st Edition
This two part issue of PET Clinics provides a comprehensive review to the important topic of Breast Cancer. Although the focus of this issue is the use of PET and PET/CT in the diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and follow up for patients with breast cancer, there are also articles providing correlates from other imaging modalities.
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 2nd March 2010
- Saunders
- 9781437714029
Sandip Basu Author
Professor, Radiation Medicine Centre, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital Annexe, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Rakesh Kumar Author
Dr. Rakesh Kumar is a Director of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) working under the umbrella of Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi. Dr. Kumar is one of the leading personalities in the field of Environmental Science and Technology. His major research interests include a wide range of environment science and engineering topics. He has 135 publications / communications, which includes 11 patents, 5 books, 15 book chapters.
Chief Scientist and Director CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur- 440 020, Maharashtra, India