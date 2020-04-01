Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Rehabilitation, edited by Adrian Cristian, MD, MHCM, provides today’s clinicians with a concise, accessible resource covering the holistic rehabilitation of breast cancer patients. Beginning with a review of epidemiology, genetics, and pathophysiology of breast cancer, it then covers clinical assessment and treatment options before providing comprehensive coverage of rehabilitation. Containing practical information, best practices, and the latest advances and research, this book is a valuable reference for physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians and residents, as well as occupational and physical therapists.