Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323721660

Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Editors: Adrian Cristian
Paperback ISBN: 9780323721660
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Rehabilitation, edited by Adrian Cristian, MD, MHCM, provides today’s clinicians with a concise, accessible resource covering the holistic rehabilitation of breast cancer patients. Beginning with a review of epidemiology, genetics, and pathophysiology of breast cancer, it then covers clinical assessment and treatment options before providing comprehensive coverage of rehabilitation. Containing practical information, best practices, and the latest advances and research, this book is a valuable reference for physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians and residents, as well as occupational and physical therapists.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323721660

About the Editor

Adrian Cristian

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Cancer Rehabilitation, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.