Breast Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311731, 9780323311922

Breast Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lisa Newman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311731
eBook ISBN: 9780323311922
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th June 2014
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America is devoted to "Breast Cancer" and is edited by Lisa Newman, MD, of the University of Michigan.  Expert authors in this issue review this topic in articles such as: Applications for Breast MRI; Lobular Neoplasia; Epidemiology of Breast Cancer; Percutaneous Ablation of Breast Tumors; Triple Negative Breast Cancer and the Basal Breast Cancer Subtype; Molecular Profiling of Breast Cancer; Surgical Leadership and Standardization of Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Care; Neoadjuvant/Primary Systemic Therapy for Breast Cancer; Management of the Clinically Node-Negative Axilla in Patients with Primary and Locally-Recurrent Breast Cancer; Management of the Axilla in Patients with Node-Positive Breast Cancer; Prophylactic Bilateral Mastectomy and Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy; Advances in Reconstruction of Mastectomy and Lumpectomy Defects; Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy; and Breast Cancer Disparities.

About the Authors

Lisa Newman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

