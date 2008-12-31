Breast Augmentation, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 36-1
1st Edition
Authors: Scott Spear
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705287
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st December 2008
Page Count: 240
Description
Breast augmentation has become one of the most frequently performed operations in plastic surgery. It is estimated that more than 1% of the adult female population in the United States (between 1 and 2 million) has undergone breast augmentation. Surgeons have several different implants to choose from and a variety of implant techniques. The aim of this issue is to discuss the various implant methods and materials available and to provide surgeons with a framework for making the best evidence-based decision for each patient.
About the Authors
Scott Spear Author
