Breast Augmentation, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 36-1

Breast augmentation has become one of the most frequently performed operations in plastic surgery. It is estimated that more than 1% of the adult female population in the United States (between 1 and 2 million) has undergone breast augmentation. Surgeons have several different implants to choose from and a variety of implant techniques. The aim of this issue is to discuss the various implant methods and materials available and to provide surgeons with a framework for making the best evidence-based decision for each patient.