Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Pancreatic Cancer Biology
2. Chemoresistance in Pancreatic Cancer: Emphasis on Age and Gender
3. EMT Contributes to Chemoresistance in Pancreatic Cancer
4. Pancreatic Cancer Resistance to Gemcitabine
5. Pancreatic Cancer and Possible Therapeutic Options
6. Curcumin and Genistein Enhances the Sensitivity of Pancreatic Cancer to Chemotherapy
7. Terpenoids as Potential Targeted Therapeutics of Pancreatic Cancer: Current Advances and Future Directions
8. Small Molecules and Pancreatic Cancer Trials and Troubles
9. Targeting the Epigenome as a Therapeutic Strategy for Pancreatic Tumors - DNA and Histone Modifying Enzymes
10. Are Nanocarriers Effective for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer?
11. Molecular Markers for Treatment Response and Toxicity of Gemcitabine
Description
Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy edited by Dr. Nagaraju, PhD., DSc. focuses on overriding the resistance from chemotherapeutic drugs with a broader range of treatment options. It particularly focuses on stroma, tumor microenvironment, stem cells, stellate cells, transcription factors, growth factors, and important signaling pathways. This volume discusses topics such as pancreatic cancer biology, current therapeutic options, EMT, chemotherapy resistance mechanisms, and genetic manipulations and natural products to enhance the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapy. Additionally, it discusses small targeted molecules and pancreatic cancer trials, and nanotechnology-based drug delivery.
Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy is a valuable source for researchers and advanced students in cancer and oncology as well as clinicians and medical students who are interested in learning more about ways to break pancreatic cancer resistance to chemotherapy.
Key Features
- Modulates the biologic properties of stroma in pancreatic cancer by targeting the several chemotherapy resistance mechanisms to impede their malignant property by introducing new strategies and drugs
- Provides information about on-going research as well as clinical data on pancreatic cancer and detailed descriptions about therapeutic options for easy understanding
- Utilizes full color figures to help the understanding of the content and tables for easy comparison of information as well as quick access to it
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in cancer and oncology, clinicians and medical students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128176610
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176627
About the Series Editors
Benjamin Bonavida Series Editor
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. He was the first individual to co-organize the first international workshop on NO and Cancer with Dr. Jean-François Jeannin in Paris. Subsequently, they co-organized three additional conferences on the same topic. The last fourth workshop was held in March in Sevilla, Spain with Dr. Muntane, and the proceedings were published in Redox Biology recently. These conferences focus on NO and derivatives in cancer and their therapeutic applications in resistant cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
About the Series Volume Editors
Ganji Purnachandra Nagaraju Series Volume Editor
Dr. Nagaraju GP is a faculty member in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Nagaraju obtained his MSc and his PhD, both in Biotechnology, from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. Dr. Nagaraju received his DSc from Berhampur University in Berhampur, Odisha, India. Dr. Nagaraju’s research focuses on translational projects related to gastrointestinal malignancies. He has published over 70 research papers in highly reputed International journals and has presented more than 50 abstracts at various national and international conferences. Dr, Nagaraju is author and editor of several published books including 1. Role of Tyrosine Kinases in Gastrointestinal Malignancies, 2. Role of Transcription Factors in Gastrointestinal Malignancies and 3. Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy. He serves as editorial board member of several internationally recognized academic journals. Dr. Nagaraju is an associate member of the Discovery and Developmental Therapeutics research program at Winship Cancer Institute. Dr. Nagaraju has received several international awards including FAACC. He also holds memberships with the Association of Scientists of Indian Origin in America (ASIOA), the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB), The Science Advisory Board, The RNA Society, The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) and the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA