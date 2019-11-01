Breakfast Cereals and How They Are Made
3rd Edition
Raw Materials, Processing, and Production
Description
Breakfast Cereals and How They Are Made: Raw Materials, Processing, and Production, Third Edition, covers the transformation of a cereal grain across the supply chain with oversight of the entire lifecycle – from ingredient, to finished product. The book provides essential Information for food product developers on the effect of ingredients and process conditions on breakfast cereal quality. All aspects of the processing of cereals grains into finished products is covered, from batching and cooking, toasting and tempering, coating, the inclusion of additional ingredients, and packaging information. In addition, the book covers the chemistry and economics of cereal crops.
Essential reading for all product developers working in the cereal industry, this book will also be of interest to academic researchers and postgraduate students in both cereal science and food processing.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date, end-to-end overview of the production process of cereal products
- Edited by active cereals researchers working in industry, with experts from both academia and industry supplying content
- Includes essential information on both ingredients and processes in the production of breakfast cereals
- Discusses materials, cooking and packaging
- Includes nutrition, quality and safety
Readership
Food developers working in industry developing cereal products, Reference for academics, Postgraduate students studying food processing
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I: Breakfast Cereal Crops and Ingredients
2. Cereal Crops: Agronomic and Economic Overview
3. Breakfast Cereal – Definition, Forms and Process Flow
4. Major Grain Cereal Chemistry and Functionality
5. Minor Ingredients
Part II: General Unit Process Operations and Principles
6. Material Handling and Transporting
7. Raw Material Pre-Treatment
8. Batching and Blending
9. Rotary Cooking
10. Extrusion Cooking
11. Direct Expansion Extrusion
12. Drying
13. Milling and Forming
14. Tempering
15. Toasting
16. Coating
17. Fortification
18. Addition of Inclusions
19. Packaging
20. Major Changes During Cereal Processing
Part III: Advances in Breakfast Cereals
21. Breakfast Cereal Nutrition
22. Breakfast Cereal Finished Food Quality
23. Breakfast Cereal Food Safety
24. Breakfast Cereal New Technology
25. Breakfast Cereal Manufacturing Challenges
26. Breakfast Cereal Environmental Manufacturing Challenges
27. Conclusions and Future Trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120439
About the Editor
Alicia Perdon
Alicia Antonio Perdon is a cereal scientist with more than 25 years of experience in the breakfast cereal industry. Dr. Perdon started her career in research at the International Rice Research Institute where she authored more than a dozen papers on rice functionality and biochemistry. While working on her graduate degree, she established the Rice Processing Laboratory at the University of Arkansas. It was at the university where she integrated the food polymer/glass transition concept to understand and improve rice drying/fissuring and co-authored several papers. Working for Kellogg Company and General Mills, Dr. Perdon applied her food material science, sugar crystallization and cereal chemistry expertise to optimize food development and manufacturing processes with a focus on process efficiency and cost reduction while maintaining product quality. Her research resulted in several patents on cereal coating and bran nutritional property improvement. At Kellogg’s, she established a farm to fork global program on rice that included breeding, adoption of sustainable agronomic practices and training on post-harvest processing to reduce waste and improve product quality. Dr. Perdon was a Chairperson and Board of Trustee member for Asia Rice Foundation USA from 2008-16 and the Newsletter Editor for AOCS Food Structure and Functionality Forum from 2006-09. She was a member of the International Food Technologists and American Association of Cereal Chemists for several years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Kellogg Company, Battle Creek, MI, USA
Sylvia Schonauer
Sylvia Schonauer, P.E. is a principal in SSK Consulting, LLC following retirement from the Kellogg Company as Principal Engineer, Advanced Innovation. Dr. Schonauer’s career in the food industry spans over 25 years, previously working in Research and Development for Nestle, Frito-Lay, and KFC organizations. She is coauthor on 35 patent applications or grants worldwide. To date, she has been awarded 6 U.S. patents, several of which were filed worldwide and granted in various jurisdictions. In addition to her patent activity, her academic publications and presentations number approximately 20. In 2015, ASABE, (American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers) conferred to her the status of Fellow for her dedication to STEM advancement through ASABE and SWE (Society of Women Engineers) and her many contributions to the engineering profession through the development of unique equipment and processes that positively impacted the company’s ability to have a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer, Advanced Innovation Kellogg Company, Battle Creek, MI, United States Principal, SSK Consulting, LLC, Bellaire, MI, United States (Retired)
Kaisa Poutanen
Kaisa Poutanen, D.Tech., is research professor emerita at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, with extensive track record in connecting food technology and nutrition sciences. Her research has mainly dealt with development and nutritional physiology of healthy cereal ingredients and foods. She has published over 300 papers in international scientific journals and over 50 book chapters. She has coordinated many international multidisciplinary consortia, including the large European project Healthgrain 2005-2010, and was founder of Healthgrain Forum. She has served in a large number of scientific expert committees internationally. Kaisa Poutanen has received many international scientific rewards and is fellow of International Association for Cereal Science and Technology and of AACC International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Espoo, Finland