Breakfast Cereals and How They Are Made: Raw Materials, Processing, and Production, Third Edition, covers the transformation of a cereal grain across the supply chain with oversight of the entire lifecycle – from ingredient, to finished product. The book provides essential Information for food product developers on the effect of ingredients and process conditions on breakfast cereal quality. All aspects of the processing of cereals grains into finished products is covered, from batching and cooking, toasting and tempering, coating, the inclusion of additional ingredients, and packaging information. In addition, the book covers the chemistry and economics of cereal crops.

Essential reading for all product developers working in the cereal industry, this book will also be of interest to academic researchers and postgraduate students in both cereal science and food processing.