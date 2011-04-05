Brave NUI World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123822314, 9780123822321

Brave NUI World

1st Edition

Designing Natural User Interfaces for Touch and Gesture

Authors: Daniel Wigdor Dennis Wixon
Paperback ISBN: 9780123822314
eBook ISBN: 9780123822321
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 5th April 2011
Page Count: 264
Description

Brave NUI World is the first practical guide for designing touch- and gesture-based user interfaces. Written by the team from Microsoft that developed the multi-touch, multi-user Surface® tabletop product, it introduces the reader to natural user interfaces (NUI). It gives readers the necessary tools and information to integrate touch and gesture practices into daily work, presenting scenarios, problem solving, metaphors, and techniques intended to avoid making mistakes.

This book considers diverse user needs and context, real world successes and failures, and the future of NUI. It presents thirty scenarios, giving practitioners a multitude of considerations for making informed design decisions and helping to ensure that missteps are never made again.

The book will be of value to game designers as well as practitioners, researchers, and students interested in learning about user experience design, user interface design, interaction design, software design, human computer interaction, human factors, information design, and information architecture.

Key Features

  • Provides easy-to-apply design guidance for the unique challenge of creating touch- and gesture-based user interfaces
  • Considers diverse user needs and context, real world successes and failures, and a look into the future of NUI
  • Presents thirty scenarios, giving practitioners a multitude of considerations for making informed design decisions and helping to ensure that missteps are never made again

Readership

Practitioners, researchers, students in user experience design, user interface design, interaction design, software design, human computer interaction, human factors, information design, information architecture, game designers

Table of Contents

DEDICATION

PREFACE

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

PART I. Introducing the NUI

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. The Natural User Interface

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past: The First Apple Pad

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 3. Ecological Niche

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

PART II. Design Ethos of NUI

Chapter 4. Less Is More

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 5. Contextual Environments

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 6. The Spatial NUI

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 7. The Social NUI

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Inter-user Task Coupling

Design Guidelines

Further Reading

Chapter 8. Seamlessness

Description

Lessons from the Past

Application to the NUI

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 9. Super Real

Description

Lessons from the Past

Application to the NUI

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 10. Scaffolding

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 11. User Differentiation

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

PART III. New Technologies: Understanding and Technological Artifacts

Chapter 12. The State-Transition Model of Input

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 13. Fat Fingers

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 14. No Touch Left Behind

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Sources of Error

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 15. Touch versus In-Air Gestures

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

PART IV. Creating an Interaction Language

Chapter 16. Mechanics, Dynamics, and Aesthetics

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 17. New Primitives

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 18. The Anatomy of a Gesture

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the past: Ambiguity

Design guidelines

Summary

Chapter 19. Properties of a Gesture Language

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 20. Self-Revealing Gestures

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past: Control vs. Alt Hotkeys

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 21. A Model of the Mode and Flow of a Gesture System

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

PART V. No Such Thing as Touch

Chapter 22. Know Your Platform

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Chapter 23. The Fundamentals Have to Work

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further reading

Chapter 24. Number of Contacts

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 25. Contact Data: Shape, Pressure, and Hover

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 26. Vertical, Horizontal, and Mobile

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

PART VI. Process: How Do You Get There?

Chapter 27. The User-Derived Interface (UDI)

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 28. Lessons in False-Gesture Recognition

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 29. RITE with a Purpose

Description

Application to NUI

Lessons from the Past

Design Guidelines

Summary

Further Reading

Chapter 30. A Word About Engineering

Description

Lessons from the Past

Application to NUI

Summary

Index

About the Author

Daniel Wigdor

Daniel Wigdor is an Assistant Professor of computer science at the University of Toronto. Before joining U of T, he worked at Microsoft in nearly a dozen different roles, among them serving as the User Experience Architect of the Microsoft Surface product, and as a cross company expert in the creation of Natural User Interfaces. Before joining Microsoft, he previously conducted research in advanced user interfaces and devices at Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs, and at the Initiative in Innovative Computing at Harvard University. He is also co-founder of Iota Wireless, a company dedicated to the commercialization of NUI technologies for mobile phones. Daniel’s work has been described in dozens of publications in leading international conferences, journals, and books. His is the recipient of a Wolfond Fellowship and an ACM Best Paper Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

UX Architect and Platform Architect, Microsoft

Dennis Wixon

Dennis Wixon is currently Discipline Lead for Microsoft US BPD. Prior to this role he was the head of research for Microsoft Surface, and has also managed research teams at Microsoft Game Studies, and MSN/Home Products. Before joining Microsoft, Dennis managed the usability team at Digital Equipment Corporation, where a number of important usability methods such as Usability Engineering and Contextual Inquiry were developed. Dennis has been an active member of the user-research community for over 25 years. He co-chaired CHI 2002 served as Vice President for Conferences for ACM SIGCHI. Dennis has co-authored over sixty articles, book chapters and presentations on research methods and theory. He is an adjunct Full Professor in the Human Centered Design and Engineering Department at University of Washington and co-edited with Dr. Judy Ramey the book Field Methods Case Book for Software Design. Dennis holds a Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Clark University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Manager, Microsoft

Reviews

"Brave Nui World by Daniel Wigdor and Dennis Wixon is a must read for anyone involved in creating compelling user interfaces using modern technology and who, after testing, say ‘Why didn’t that design work the way it was intended?’ To novices in the field, it will read as a how-to guide. For seasoned designers, it reads like a novel where you suspect the outcome but there is usually a twist in the plot, giving you that extra idea to think again. I genuinely enjoyed it and I am not likely to put it away soon."—Paul Neervoort, Lead User Experience Design, Philips Design

"A good grounding framework that immediately kindles ideas of how best to use NUI.  Based on the developments of the past few decades, it provides solid foundations of NUI and develops these with the use of specific examples.While this isn't a cookbook, it does provide clear thematic guidance on how to make your NUI experience excel.  The book covers basic through to advanced concepts in a very clear way.  Good for reference, but even better if you read it cover to cover - you will grow immeasurably."--Dylan Evans, Principal Usability Consultant, Veluuria

"Interfaces are moving beyond our usual computers and into many facets of our lives. The way we design these interfaces is changing too. Brave NUI World helps highlight the new considerations you will need when designing for NUIs."--Daniel Naumann, User Experience Designer

"Wigdor and Wixon, both researchers working on the Microsoft Surface project, present this conceptual design guide for creating natural user interfaces (NUI) for next generation computer hardware. Covering technologies such as the Surface and other multi-touch and gestural devices, the authors discuss a variety of interface techniques and problems noting each issue's compliance with NUI guiding principles and recommending ways in which new development could more closely adhere to the NUI standards. The work includes numerous illustrations and tables."--Reference and Research Book News

"From a User Experience design perspective, touch and gestural interfaces are relatively new and there is a lot to be learnt. A good book to get your feet wet is Brave NUI World: Designing Natural User Interfaces for Touch and Gesture by Daniel Wigdor, Dennis Wixon…The style is more text-bookish, but this book promises to be a valuable reference guide for those designing for touch and gestures."--The Great Remix.com

Ratings and Reviews

