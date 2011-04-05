Brave NUI World
1st Edition
Designing Natural User Interfaces for Touch and Gesture
Description
Brave NUI World is the first practical guide for designing touch- and gesture-based user interfaces. Written by the team from Microsoft that developed the multi-touch, multi-user Surface® tabletop product, it introduces the reader to natural user interfaces (NUI). It gives readers the necessary tools and information to integrate touch and gesture practices into daily work, presenting scenarios, problem solving, metaphors, and techniques intended to avoid making mistakes.
This book considers diverse user needs and context, real world successes and failures, and the future of NUI. It presents thirty scenarios, giving practitioners a multitude of considerations for making informed design decisions and helping to ensure that missteps are never made again.
The book will be of value to game designers as well as practitioners, researchers, and students interested in learning about user experience design, user interface design, interaction design, software design, human computer interaction, human factors, information design, and information architecture.
Key Features
- Provides easy-to-apply design guidance for the unique challenge of creating touch- and gesture-based user interfaces
- Considers diverse user needs and context, real world successes and failures, and a look into the future of NUI
- Presents thirty scenarios, giving practitioners a multitude of considerations for making informed design decisions and helping to ensure that missteps are never made again
Readership
Practitioners, researchers, students in user experience design, user interface design, interaction design, software design, human computer interaction, human factors, information design, information architecture, game designers
Table of Contents
DEDICATION
PREFACE
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
PART I. Introducing the NUI
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. The Natural User Interface
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past: The First Apple Pad
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 3. Ecological Niche
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
PART II. Design Ethos of NUI
Chapter 4. Less Is More
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 5. Contextual Environments
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 6. The Spatial NUI
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 7. The Social NUI
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Inter-user Task Coupling
Design Guidelines
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Seamlessness
Description
Lessons from the Past
Application to the NUI
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 9. Super Real
Description
Lessons from the Past
Application to the NUI
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 10. Scaffolding
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 11. User Differentiation
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
PART III. New Technologies: Understanding and Technological Artifacts
Chapter 12. The State-Transition Model of Input
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 13. Fat Fingers
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 14. No Touch Left Behind
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Sources of Error
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 15. Touch versus In-Air Gestures
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
PART IV. Creating an Interaction Language
Chapter 16. Mechanics, Dynamics, and Aesthetics
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 17. New Primitives
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 18. The Anatomy of a Gesture
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the past: Ambiguity
Design guidelines
Summary
Chapter 19. Properties of a Gesture Language
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 20. Self-Revealing Gestures
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past: Control vs. Alt Hotkeys
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 21. A Model of the Mode and Flow of a Gesture System
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
PART V. No Such Thing as Touch
Chapter 22. Know Your Platform
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Chapter 23. The Fundamentals Have to Work
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further reading
Chapter 24. Number of Contacts
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 25. Contact Data: Shape, Pressure, and Hover
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 26. Vertical, Horizontal, and Mobile
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
PART VI. Process: How Do You Get There?
Chapter 27. The User-Derived Interface (UDI)
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 28. Lessons in False-Gesture Recognition
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 29. RITE with a Purpose
Description
Application to NUI
Lessons from the Past
Design Guidelines
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 30. A Word About Engineering
Description
Lessons from the Past
Application to NUI
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- Published:
- 5th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123822314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123822321
About the Author
Daniel Wigdor
Daniel Wigdor is an Assistant Professor of computer science at the University of Toronto. Before joining U of T, he worked at Microsoft in nearly a dozen different roles, among them serving as the User Experience Architect of the Microsoft Surface product, and as a cross company expert in the creation of Natural User Interfaces. Before joining Microsoft, he previously conducted research in advanced user interfaces and devices at Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs, and at the Initiative in Innovative Computing at Harvard University. He is also co-founder of Iota Wireless, a company dedicated to the commercialization of NUI technologies for mobile phones. Daniel’s work has been described in dozens of publications in leading international conferences, journals, and books. His is the recipient of a Wolfond Fellowship and an ACM Best Paper Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
UX Architect and Platform Architect, Microsoft
Dennis Wixon
Dennis Wixon is currently Discipline Lead for Microsoft US BPD. Prior to this role he was the head of research for Microsoft Surface, and has also managed research teams at Microsoft Game Studies, and MSN/Home Products. Before joining Microsoft, Dennis managed the usability team at Digital Equipment Corporation, where a number of important usability methods such as Usability Engineering and Contextual Inquiry were developed. Dennis has been an active member of the user-research community for over 25 years. He co-chaired CHI 2002 served as Vice President for Conferences for ACM SIGCHI. Dennis has co-authored over sixty articles, book chapters and presentations on research methods and theory. He is an adjunct Full Professor in the Human Centered Design and Engineering Department at University of Washington and co-edited with Dr. Judy Ramey the book Field Methods Case Book for Software Design. Dennis holds a Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Clark University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Manager, Microsoft
Reviews
"Brave Nui World by Daniel Wigdor and Dennis Wixon is a must read for anyone involved in creating compelling user interfaces using modern technology and who, after testing, say ‘Why didn’t that design work the way it was intended?’ To novices in the field, it will read as a how-to guide. For seasoned designers, it reads like a novel where you suspect the outcome but there is usually a twist in the plot, giving you that extra idea to think again. I genuinely enjoyed it and I am not likely to put it away soon."—Paul Neervoort, Lead User Experience Design, Philips Design
"A good grounding framework that immediately kindles ideas of how best to use NUI. Based on the developments of the past few decades, it provides solid foundations of NUI and develops these with the use of specific examples.While this isn't a cookbook, it does provide clear thematic guidance on how to make your NUI experience excel. The book covers basic through to advanced concepts in a very clear way. Good for reference, but even better if you read it cover to cover - you will grow immeasurably."--Dylan Evans, Principal Usability Consultant, Veluuria
"Interfaces are moving beyond our usual computers and into many facets of our lives. The way we design these interfaces is changing too. Brave NUI World helps highlight the new considerations you will need when designing for NUIs."--Daniel Naumann, User Experience Designer
"Wigdor and Wixon, both researchers working on the Microsoft Surface project, present this conceptual design guide for creating natural user interfaces (NUI) for next generation computer hardware. Covering technologies such as the Surface and other multi-touch and gestural devices, the authors discuss a variety of interface techniques and problems noting each issue's compliance with NUI guiding principles and recommending ways in which new development could more closely adhere to the NUI standards. The work includes numerous illustrations and tables."--Reference and Research Book News
"From a User Experience design perspective, touch and gestural interfaces are relatively new and there is a lot to be learnt. A good book to get your feet wet is Brave NUI World: Designing Natural User Interfaces for Touch and Gesture by Daniel Wigdor, Dennis Wixon…The style is more text-bookish, but this book promises to be a valuable reference guide for those designing for touch and gestures."--The Great Remix.com