Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment
1st Edition
Authors: Leonard Lilly
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2015
Page Count: 312
About the Author
Leonard Lilly
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Chief, Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Cardiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
