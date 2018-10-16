Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323546348, 9780323636124

Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment

11th Edition

Authors: Leonard Lilly
Paperback ISBN: 9780323546348
eBook ISBN: 9780323636124
eBook ISBN: 9780323636117
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th October 2018
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

 

SECTION I (Chapters 1 to 20)

Fundamentals of Cardiovascular Disease; Genetics and Personalized Medicine; Evaluation of the Patient 1

Questions 1

Answers, Explanations, and References XXX

SECTION II (Chapters 21 to 43)

Heart Failure; Arrhythmias, Sudden Death, and Syncope  XXX

Questions XXX

Answers, Explanations, and References XXX

SECTION III (Chapters 44 to 66)

Preventive Cardiology; Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease  XXX

Questions XXX

Answers, Explanations, and References XXX

SECTION IV (Chapters 67 to 87)

Diseases of the Heart Valves, Myocardium, Pericardium, and Pulmonary Vascular Bed  XXX

Questions XXX

Answers, Explanations, and References XXX

SECTION V (Chapters 88 to 99)

Cardiovascular Disease in Special Populations; Cardiovascular Disease and Disorders of Other Organs  XXX

Questions XXX

Answers, Explanations, and References XXX

Description

With more than 700 review questions derived from and keyed to the newly revised 11th Edition of Braunwald's Heart Disease, Braunwald’s Heart Disease Review and Assessment, 11th Edition, is the perfect review tool for fellows, residents, and practitioners to prepare for board exams in cardiovascular medicine. Noted Harvard educator Dr. Leonard S. Lilly, with assistance from faculty and fellows at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, provides a thorough, clear, and concise overview of the entire field, helping ensure your mastery of all key aspects of today’s cardiology. This title is a one-stop resource for complete, authoritative coverage of the most important concepts in cardiovascular medicine – ideal for self-assessment, individualized study, and clinical practice.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323546348
eBook ISBN:
9780323636124
eBook ISBN:
9780323636117

About the Authors

Leonard Lilly Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Chief, Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Cardiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

