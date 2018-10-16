Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment
11th Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I (Chapters 1 to 20)
Fundamentals of Cardiovascular Disease; Genetics and Personalized Medicine; Evaluation of the Patient 1
Questions 1
SECTION II (Chapters 21 to 43)
SECTION III (Chapters 44 to 66)
SECTION IV (Chapters 67 to 87)
SECTION V (Chapters 88 to 99)
Description
With more than 700 review questions derived from and keyed to the newly revised 11th Edition of Braunwald's Heart Disease, Braunwald’s Heart Disease Review and Assessment, 11th Edition, is the perfect review tool for fellows, residents, and practitioners to prepare for board exams in cardiovascular medicine. Noted Harvard educator Dr. Leonard S. Lilly, with assistance from faculty and fellows at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, provides a thorough, clear, and concise overview of the entire field, helping ensure your mastery of all key aspects of today’s cardiology. This title is a one-stop resource for complete, authoritative coverage of the most important concepts in cardiovascular medicine – ideal for self-assessment, individualized study, and clinical practice.
- 312
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 16th October 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323546348
- 9780323636124
- 9780323636117
About the Authors
Leonard Lilly Author
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Chief, Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Cardiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts