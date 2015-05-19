Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323341349, 9780323375405

Braunwald's Heart Disease Review and Assessment

10th Edition

Authors: Leonard Lilly
eBook ISBN: 9780323375405
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2015
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I (Chapters 1 to 20)
FUNDAMENTALS OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; GENETICS AND PERSONALIZED MEDICINE;  EVALUATION OF THE PATIENT 

SECTION II (Chapters 21 to 40)
HEART FAILURE; ARRHYTHMIAS, SUDDEN DEATH, AND SYNCOPE 

SECTION III (Chapters 41 to 61)
PREVENTIVE CARDIOLOGY; ATHEROSCLEROTIC CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE 

SECTION IV (Chapters 62 to 75)
DISEASES OF THE HEART, PERICARDIUM, AND PULMONARY VASCULAR BED 

SECTION V (Chapters 76 to 89)
CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS; CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE AND DISORDERS OF OTHER ORGANS

Description

The 10th Edition of Braunwald’s Heart Disease Review and Assessment, by Dr. Leonard S. Lilly, provides an updated, clear, and concise overview of essential aspects of cardiovascular medicine. Offered in print and online, more than 700 review questions - derived from the 10th Edition of Braunwald's Heart Disease - test your knowledge of all important concepts in cardiology today. Detailed answers comprise "mini-reviews" of the material, and cross references to the main text make it easy to find definitive explanations for questions you may not have answered correctly, thus ensuring this medical reference book is the perfect review tool to prepare for subspecialty board exams in cardiovascular medicine.

Key Features

  • Assess your mastery of the latest topics in cardiovascular medicine, including molecular cardiovascular imaging, intravascular ultrasound imaging, cardiovascular regeneration and tissue engineering, device therapy for advanced heart failure, atrial fibrillation management, structural heart disease, and Chagasic heart disease.
  • Maximize your comprehension with full-color images and illustrations throughout.
  • Easily remedy weak areas in your knowledge by reviewing details for each question, plus cross references to the parent text for more in-depth explanations.
  • Enhance your preparation for the boards by reviewing case studies in all sections of the text.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323375405

About the Authors

Leonard Lilly Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Chief, Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Cardiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.