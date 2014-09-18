Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, Single Volume - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9781455751341, 9780323290647

Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, Single Volume

10th Edition

Authors: Douglas Mann Douglas Zipes Peter Libby Robert Bonow
eBook ISBN: 9780323290647
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323294294
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2014
Page Count: 2040
Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Cardiology Category!

Ideal for cardiologists who need to keep abreast of rapidly changing scientific foundations, clinical research results, and evidence-based medicine, Braunwald’s Heart Disease is your indispensable source for definitive, state-of-the-art answers on every aspect of contemporary cardiology. It helps you apply the most recent knowledge in personalized medicine, imaging techniques, pharmacology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and much more!

In keeping with the rapid pace of advances in the field of cardiovascular medicine, the Expert Consult eBook is updated frequently with the results of late-breaking clinical trials, reviews of important new research publications, and updates on clinical practice authored by leaders in the field. These online supplements are selected and edited masterfully by Dr. Eugene Braunwald.

Key Features

  • Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in cardiology today, who synthesize the entire state of current knowledge and summarize all of the most recent ACC/AHA practice guidelines.
  • Locate the answers you need fast thanks to a user-friendly, full-color design with more than 1,200 color illustrations.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals of Cardiovascular Disease

1. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

2. Heart Disease in Varied Populations

3. Ethics in Cardiovascular Medicine

4. Clinical Decision Making and Cost Effectiveness

5. Measurement and Improvement of Quality of Cardiovascular Care

6. Critical Evaluation of Clinical Trials

Part 2 Genetics and Personalized Medicine

7. Overview of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicine

8. Principles of Cardiovascular Genetics and Genomics

9. Drug Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine

10. Biomarkers, Proteomics and Metabolomics in Personalized medicine

Part 3 Evaluation of the Patient

11. The History and Physical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach

12. Electrocardiography

Guidelines: Electrocardiography

13. Exercise Stress Testing

Guidelines: Exercise Stress Testing

14. Echocardiography

Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Echocardiography

15. The Chest Radiograph in Cardiovascular Disease

16. Nuclear Cardiology

Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Nuclear Cardiology

17. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

18. Cardiac Computed Tomography

Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Cardiac Computed Tomography

19. Cardiac Catheterization

20. Coronary Angiography and Intracoronary Imaging

Guidelines: Coronary Arteriography

Part 4 Heart Failure

21. Mechanisms of Cardiac Contraction and Relaxation

22. Pathophysiology of Heart Failure

23. Clinical Assessment and Heart Failure

24. Diagnosis and Management of Acute Heart Failure

25. Management of Heart Failure Patients with Reduced Ejection Fraction

Guidelines: Management of Heart Failure

26. Devices for Monitoring and Managing Heart Failure

27. Heart Failure with Normal Ejection Fraction

28. Surgical Management of Heart Failure

29. Assisted Circulation in the Treatment of Heart Failure

30. Cardiovascular Regeneration and Gene Therapy

31. Care of Patients with End-Stage Heart Disease

Part 5 Arrhythmias, Sudden Death, and Syncope

32. Genetic Bases of Cardiac Arrhythmias

33. Genesis of Cardiac Arrhythmias: Electrophysiological Considerations

34. Diagnosis of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Guidelines: Ambulatory Electrocardiographic and Electrophysiological Testing

35. Therapy for Cardiac Arrhythmias

36. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

Guidelines: Cardiac Pacemakers and Cardioverter-Defibrillators

37. Specific Arrhythmias: Diagnosis and Treatment

38. Atrial Fibrillation: Clinical Features, Mechanisms, and Management Guidelines: Atrial Fibrillation

39. Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death

40. Hypotension and Syncope

Part 6 Preventive Cardiology

41. The Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis

42. Risk Factors and the Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease

43. Systemic Hypertension: Mechanisms and Diagnosis

44. Systemic Hypertension: Therapy

Guidelines: Treatment of Hypertension

45. Lipoprotein Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

46. Nutrition and Cardiovascular Disease

47. Exercise-Based, Comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation

48. Integrative Approaches to Management of Patients with Heart Disease

Part 7 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

49. Coronary Blood Flow and Myocardial Ischemia

50. Approach to the Patient with Chest Pain

51. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Pathology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Features

52. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Management

53. Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction Acute Coronary Syndrome

54. Stable Ischemic Heart Disease

55. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

56. Percutaneous Therapies for Structural Heart Disease in Adults

57. Diseases of the Aorta

58. Peripheral Arterial Diseases

59. Prevention and Management of Stroke

60. Endovascular Treatment of Noncoronary Obstructive Vascular Disease

61. Diabetes and the Cardiovascular System

Part 8 Diseases of the Heart, Pericardium, and Pulmonary Vasculature Bed

62. Congenital Heart Disease

63. Valvular Heart Disease

64. Cardiovascular Infections: Infective Endocarditis and Device Infections

65. The Dilated, Restrictive, and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies

66. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

67. Myocarditis

68. Chemical Cardiomyopathies

69. Cardiooncology: Cardiovascular Complications of Cancer Therapeutics

70. Cardiovascular Abnormalities in HIV-Infected Individuals

71. Pericardial Diseases

72. Traumatic Heart Disease

73. Pulmonary Embolism

74. Pulmonary Hypertension

75. Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease

Part 9 Cardiovascular Disease in Special Populations

76. Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly

77. Cardiovascular Disease in Women

78. Pregnancy and Heart Disease

79. Exercise and Sports Cardiology

80. Perioperative Management in Noncardiac and Cardiac Surgery

Part 10 Cardiovascular Disease and Disorders of Other Organs

81. Endocrine Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

82. Hemostasis, Thrombosis, Fibrinolysis, and Cardiovascular Disease

83. Rheumatic Fever

84. Rheumatic Diseases and the Cardiovascular System

85. Tumors Affecting the Cardiovascular System

86. Psychiatric and Behavioral Aspects of Cardiovascular Disease

87. Neurologic Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

88. Interface Between Renal Disease and Cardiovascular Illness

89. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Autonomic Disorders

About the Author

Douglas Mann

Affiliations and Expertise

Lewin Chair and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, and Physiology, Chief, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University School of Medicine; Cardiologist-in-Chief, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri

Douglas Zipes

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana

Peter Libby

Affiliations and Expertise

Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine,Harvard Medical School,Brigham and Women ’ s Hospital,Boston, Massachusetts

Robert Bonow

Affiliations and Expertise

Max and Lilly Goldberg Distinguished Professor of Cardiology,Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine,Director, Center for Cardiac Innovation,Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine,Chicago, Illinois

