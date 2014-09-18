Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, Single Volume
10th Edition
Description
2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Cardiology Category!
Ideal for cardiologists who need to keep abreast of rapidly changing scientific foundations, clinical research results, and evidence-based medicine, Braunwald’s Heart Disease is your indispensable source for definitive, state-of-the-art answers on every aspect of contemporary cardiology. It helps you apply the most recent knowledge in personalized medicine, imaging techniques, pharmacology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and much more!
In keeping with the rapid pace of advances in the field of cardiovascular medicine, the Expert Consult eBook is updated frequently with the results of late-breaking clinical trials, reviews of important new research publications, and updates on clinical practice authored by leaders in the field. These online supplements are selected and edited masterfully by Dr. Eugene Braunwald.
Key Features
- Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in cardiology today, who synthesize the entire state of current knowledge and summarize all of the most recent ACC/AHA practice guidelines.
- Locate the answers you need fast thanks to a user-friendly, full-color design with more than 1,200 color illustrations.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of Cardiovascular Disease
1. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease
2. Heart Disease in Varied Populations
3. Ethics in Cardiovascular Medicine
4. Clinical Decision Making and Cost Effectiveness
5. Measurement and Improvement of Quality of Cardiovascular Care
6. Critical Evaluation of Clinical Trials
Part 2 Genetics and Personalized Medicine
7. Overview of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicine
8. Principles of Cardiovascular Genetics and Genomics
9. Drug Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine
10. Biomarkers, Proteomics and Metabolomics in Personalized medicine
Part 3 Evaluation of the Patient
11. The History and Physical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach
12. Electrocardiography
Guidelines: Electrocardiography
13. Exercise Stress Testing
Guidelines: Exercise Stress Testing
14. Echocardiography
Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Echocardiography
15. The Chest Radiograph in Cardiovascular Disease
16. Nuclear Cardiology
Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Nuclear Cardiology
17. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
18. Cardiac Computed Tomography
Guidelines- Appropriate Use Criteria: Cardiac Computed Tomography
19. Cardiac Catheterization
20. Coronary Angiography and Intracoronary Imaging
Guidelines: Coronary Arteriography
Part 4 Heart Failure
21. Mechanisms of Cardiac Contraction and Relaxation
22. Pathophysiology of Heart Failure
23. Clinical Assessment and Heart Failure
24. Diagnosis and Management of Acute Heart Failure
25. Management of Heart Failure Patients with Reduced Ejection Fraction
Guidelines: Management of Heart Failure
26. Devices for Monitoring and Managing Heart Failure
27. Heart Failure with Normal Ejection Fraction
28. Surgical Management of Heart Failure
29. Assisted Circulation in the Treatment of Heart Failure
30. Cardiovascular Regeneration and Gene Therapy
31. Care of Patients with End-Stage Heart Disease
Part 5 Arrhythmias, Sudden Death, and Syncope
32. Genetic Bases of Cardiac Arrhythmias
33. Genesis of Cardiac Arrhythmias: Electrophysiological Considerations
34. Diagnosis of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Guidelines: Ambulatory Electrocardiographic and Electrophysiological Testing
35. Therapy for Cardiac Arrhythmias
36. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators
Guidelines: Cardiac Pacemakers and Cardioverter-Defibrillators
37. Specific Arrhythmias: Diagnosis and Treatment
38. Atrial Fibrillation: Clinical Features, Mechanisms, and Management Guidelines: Atrial Fibrillation
39. Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death
40. Hypotension and Syncope
Part 6 Preventive Cardiology
41. The Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis
42. Risk Factors and the Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease
43. Systemic Hypertension: Mechanisms and Diagnosis
44. Systemic Hypertension: Therapy
Guidelines: Treatment of Hypertension
45. Lipoprotein Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
46. Nutrition and Cardiovascular Disease
47. Exercise-Based, Comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation
48. Integrative Approaches to Management of Patients with Heart Disease
Part 7 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
49. Coronary Blood Flow and Myocardial Ischemia
50. Approach to the Patient with Chest Pain
51. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Pathology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Features
52. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Management
53. Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction Acute Coronary Syndrome
54. Stable Ischemic Heart Disease
55. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
56. Percutaneous Therapies for Structural Heart Disease in Adults
57. Diseases of the Aorta
58. Peripheral Arterial Diseases
59. Prevention and Management of Stroke
60. Endovascular Treatment of Noncoronary Obstructive Vascular Disease
61. Diabetes and the Cardiovascular System
Part 8 Diseases of the Heart, Pericardium, and Pulmonary Vasculature Bed
62. Congenital Heart Disease
63. Valvular Heart Disease
64. Cardiovascular Infections: Infective Endocarditis and Device Infections
65. The Dilated, Restrictive, and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies
66. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
67. Myocarditis
68. Chemical Cardiomyopathies
69. Cardiooncology: Cardiovascular Complications of Cancer Therapeutics
70. Cardiovascular Abnormalities in HIV-Infected Individuals
71. Pericardial Diseases
72. Traumatic Heart Disease
73. Pulmonary Embolism
74. Pulmonary Hypertension
75. Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease
Part 9 Cardiovascular Disease in Special Populations
76. Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly
77. Cardiovascular Disease in Women
78. Pregnancy and Heart Disease
79. Exercise and Sports Cardiology
80. Perioperative Management in Noncardiac and Cardiac Surgery
Part 10 Cardiovascular Disease and Disorders of Other Organs
81. Endocrine Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
82. Hemostasis, Thrombosis, Fibrinolysis, and Cardiovascular Disease
83. Rheumatic Fever
84. Rheumatic Diseases and the Cardiovascular System
85. Tumors Affecting the Cardiovascular System
86. Psychiatric and Behavioral Aspects of Cardiovascular Disease
87. Neurologic Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
88. Interface Between Renal Disease and Cardiovascular Illness
89. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Autonomic Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323294294
About the Author
Douglas Mann
Affiliations and Expertise
Lewin Chair and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, and Physiology, Chief, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University School of Medicine; Cardiologist-in-Chief, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
Douglas Zipes
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Peter Libby
Affiliations and Expertise
Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine,Harvard Medical School,Brigham and Women ’ s Hospital,Boston, Massachusetts
Robert Bonow
Affiliations and Expertise
Max and Lilly Goldberg Distinguished Professor of Cardiology,Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine,Director, Center for Cardiac Innovation,Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine,Chicago, Illinois