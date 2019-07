Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, 2-Volume Set

1 Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

2 Ethical Decisions in Cardiovascular Medicine

3 Clinical Decision Making in Cardiology

4 Measurement and Improvement of Quality of Care: Relevance to Cardiovascular Clinical Practice

5 Critical Evaluation of Clinical Trials

6 Personalized and Precision Cardiovascular Medicine

7 Principles of Cardiovascular Genetics

8 Drug Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine

9 Biomarkers and Their Use in Precision Medicine

10 The History and Physical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach

11 Evaluation and Management of the Noncardiac Surgical Patient

12 Electrocardiography

13 Exercise Testing

14 Echocardiography

Appropriate Use Criteria: Echocardiography

15 The Chest Radiograph in Cardiovascular Disease

16 Nuclear Cardiology

17 Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

18 Cardiac Computed Tomography

Appropriate Use Criteria: Multimodality Imaging in Stable Ischemic Heart Disease and Heart Failure

19 Cardiac Catheterization

20 Coronary Angiography and Intracoronary Imaging

21 Approach to the Patient With Heart Failure

22 Mechanisms of Cardiac Contraction and Relaxation

23 Pathophysiology of Heart Failure

24 Diagnosis and Management of Acute Heart Failure

Guidelines: The Hospitalized Patient With Heart Failure

25 Management of Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Guidelines: Management of Heart Failure with a Reduced Ejection Fraction

26 Heart Failure with a Preserved Ejection Fraction

Guidelines: Heart Failure with a Preserved Ejection Fraction

27 Devices for Monitoring and Managing Heart Failure

Guidelines: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy and Implantable Cardioverter- Defibrillators for Heart Failure with a Reduced Ejection Fraction

28 Surgical Management of Heart Failure

29 Mechanical Circulatory Support

30 Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair

31 Management of Patients with Advanced Heart Failure

32 Approach to the Patient with Cardiac Arrhythmias

33 Genetics of Cardiac Arrhythmias

34 Mechanisms of Cardiac Arrhythmias

35 Diagnosis of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Guidelines: Ambulatory Electrocardiographic and Electrophysiological Testing

36 General Therapy for Cardiac Arrhythmias

37 Supraventricular Arrhythmias

38 Atrial Fibrillation: Clinical Features, Mechanisms, and Management

Guidelines: Atrial Fibrillation

39 Ventricular Arrhythmias

40 Bradycardia Arrhythmias

41 Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

Guidelines: Cardiac Pacemakers and Cardioverter-Defibrillators

42 Cardiac Arrest and Sudden Cardiac Death

43 Hypotension and Syncope

Guidelines

44 The Vascular Biology of Atherosclerosis

45 Risk Markers and the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

46 Systemic Hypertension: Mechanisms and Diagnosis

47 Systemic Hypertension: Management

Guidelines: Treatment of Hypertension

48 Lipid Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

Guidelines: Management of Lipids

49 Nutrition and Cardiometabolic Diseases

50 Obesity and Cardiometabolic Disease

51 Diabetes and the Cardiovascular System

Guidelines: Diabetes and Heart Disease

52 Environmental Exposures and CVD

53 Exercise and Sports Cardiology

54 Comprehensive Cardiac Rehabilitation

55 Complementary Approaches to Heart Disease Management

56 Approach to the Patient with Chest Pain

57 Coronary Blood Flow and Myocardial Ischemia

58 ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Pathology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Features

59 ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Management

Guidelines: Management of Patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

60 Non-ST Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes

Guidelines: Unstable Angina and Non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

61 Stable Ischemic Heart Disease

Guidelines: Stable Ischemic Heart Disease

62 Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Guidelines: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

63 Diseases of the Aorta

Guidelines: Diseases of the Aorta

64 Peripheral Arterial Diseases

Guidelines: Peripheral Arterial Diseases

65 Prevention and Management of Ischemic Stroke

66 Treatment of Noncoronary Obstructive Vascular Disease

67 Approach to the Patient with VHD

68 Aortic Valve Disease

69 Mitral Valve Disease

70 Tricuspid, Pulmonic, and Multivalvular Disease

71 Prosthetic Heart Valve

72 Transcatheter Therapies for Valvular Heart Disease

Guidelines

73 Cardiovascular Infections

Guidelines

74 Rheumatic Fever

75 Congenital Heart Disease in the Adult and Pediatric Patient

Guidelines

76 Catheter-Based Treatment of Congenital Heart Disease

77 The Dilated, Restrictive, and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies

78 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

79 Myocarditis

80 Drug and Toxin-Induced Cardiomyopathies

81 Cardio-oncology

82 Cardiovascular Abnormalities in HIV-Infected Individuals

83 Pericardial Diseases

Traumatic Heart Disease

84 Pulmonary Embolism

85 Pulmonary Hypertension

86 Chronic Lung Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

87 Sleep Disordered Breathing and Cardiovascular Disease

88 Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly

89 Cardiovascular Disease in Women

90 Pregnancy and Heart Disease

Guidelines: Pregnancy and Heart Disease

91 Heart Disease in Varied Populations

92 Endocrine Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

93 Hemostasis, Thrombosis, Fibrinolysis, and Cardiovascular Disease

94 Rheumatic Diseases and the Cardiovascular System

95 Tumors Affecting the Cardiovascular System

96 Psychiatric and Behavioral Aspects of Cardiovascular Disease

97 Neurologic Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

98 Interface Between Renal and Cardiovascular Diseases

99 Cardiovascular Manifestations of Autonomic Disorders