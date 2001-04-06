Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics
2nd Edition
Description
Since the original publication of 'Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics' in 1976, this book has become the definitive text on helicopter dynamics and a fundamental part of the study of the behaviour of helicopters. This new edition builds on the strengths of the original and hence the approach of the first edition is retained. The authors provide a comprehensive overview of helicopter aerodynamics, stability, control, structural dynamics, vibration, aeroelastic and aeromechanical stability. As such, Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics is essential for all those in aeronautical engineering.
Key Features
THE single volume comprehensive guide for anyone working with helicopters Written by leading worldwide experts in the field
Readership
Senior undergraduate and postgraduate aeronautical engineers. Professional engineers in the helicopter industry.
Table of Contents
Fundamental mechanisms of rotor systems Rotor aerodynamics in axial flight Rotor aerodynamics and dynamics in forward flight Trim and performance in axial and forward flight Flight dynamics and control Unsteady aerodynamic behaviour Structural dynamics of elastic blades Rotor induced vibration Aeroelastic and aeromechanical behaviours.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 6th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528304
About the Author
A. R. S. Bramwell
Affiliations and Expertise
City University, UK
David Balmford
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Industrial Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, University of Bristol, UK
George Done
Affiliations and Expertise
City University, UK
Reviews
'If you ae only looking for a single book to broadly understand helicopter dynamics, then this one is highly recommended.' BIAF - Israel Aerospace Magazine, Summer 2002 'Professors Done and Balmford have retained the appeal of the original, while producing a truly modern text. The book is satisfying and in depth...I commend it highly. It is an absolute must for practitioners in industry and academia.' The Aeronautical Journal, September 2001.