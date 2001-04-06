Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080974040, 9780080528304

Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics

2nd Edition

Authors: A. R. S. Bramwell David Balmford George Done
eBook ISBN: 9780080528304
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th April 2001
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
91.70
91.70
91.70
104.80
91.70
91.70
104.80
131.00
91.70
91.70
91.70
104.80
91.70
91.70
104.80
99.95
69.97
69.97
69.97
79.96
69.97
69.97
79.96
80.00
56.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Since the original publication of 'Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics' in 1976, this book has become the definitive text on helicopter dynamics and a fundamental part of the study of the behaviour of helicopters. This new edition builds on the strengths of the original and hence the approach of the first edition is retained. The authors provide a comprehensive overview of helicopter aerodynamics, stability, control, structural dynamics, vibration, aeroelastic and aeromechanical stability. As such, Bramwell's Helicopter Dynamics is essential for all those in aeronautical engineering.

Key Features

THE single volume comprehensive guide for anyone working with helicopters Written by leading worldwide experts in the field

Readership

Senior undergraduate and postgraduate aeronautical engineers. Professional engineers in the helicopter industry.

Table of Contents

Fundamental mechanisms of rotor systems Rotor aerodynamics in axial flight Rotor aerodynamics and dynamics in forward flight Trim and performance in axial and forward flight Flight dynamics and control Unsteady aerodynamic behaviour Structural dynamics of elastic blades Rotor induced vibration Aeroelastic and aeromechanical behaviours.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080528304

About the Author

A. R. S. Bramwell

Affiliations and Expertise

City University, UK

David Balmford

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Industrial Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, University of Bristol, UK

George Done

Affiliations and Expertise

City University, UK

Reviews

'If you ae only looking for a single book to broadly understand helicopter dynamics, then this one is highly recommended.' BIAF - Israel Aerospace Magazine, Summer 2002 'Professors Done and Balmford have retained the appeal of the original, while producing a truly modern text. The book is satisfying and in depth...I commend it highly. It is an absolute must for practitioners in industry and academia.' The Aeronautical Journal, September 2001.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.