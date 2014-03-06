Braking of Road Vehicles
1st Edition
Description
Starting from the fundamentals of brakes and braking, Braking of Road Vehicles covers car and commercial vehicle applications and developments from both a theoretical and practical standpoint.
Drawing on insights from leading experts from across the automotive industry, experienced industry course leader Andrew Day has developed a new handbook for automotive engineers needing an introduction to or refresh on this complex and critical topic.
With coverage broad enough to appeal to general vehicle engineers and detailed enough to inform those with specialist brake interests, Braking of Road Vehicles is a reliable, no-nonsense guide for automotive professionals working within OEMs, suppliers and legislative organizations.
Key Features
- Designed to meet the needs of working automotive engineers who require a comprehensive introduction to road vehicle brakes and braking systems.
- Offers practical, no-nonsense coverage, beginning with the fundamentals and moving on to cover specific technologies, applications and legislative details.
- Provides all the necessary information for specialists and non-specialists to keep up to date with relevant changes and advances in the area.
Readership
Automotive engineers involved with brake system design, development, installation or testing; Graduate students on automotive/mechanical design courses covering brake system design.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Friction and Friction Materials
- Introduction
- Friction Materials: Composition, Manufacture and Properties
- Friction Material Specification
- Operational Effects
- Wear
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 3. Braking System Design for Passenger Cars and Light Vans
- Introduction
- Weight Transfer During Braking
- Tyre/Road Adhesion
- Brake Force Distribution
- Wheel Lock and Vehicle Stability During Braking
- Braking Efficiency
- Adhesion Utilisation
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 4. Braking System Design for Vehicle and Trailer Combinations
- Introduction
- Car and Light Trailer
- Car Towing a Trailer or Caravan with ‘Overrun’ Brakes
- Rigid Truck Towing a Centre-Axle Trailer
- Rigid Truck Towing a Chassis Trailer
- Articulated Commercial Vehicles – Tractors and Semi-Trailers
- Load Sensing and Compatibility
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 5. Brake Design Analysis
- Introduction
- Disc Brakes
- Drum Brakes
- Brake Factor and ηC∗ for Air-Actuated Commercial Vehicle Brakes
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 6. Brake System Layout Design
- Introduction
- Overview of the Vehicle Braking System Layout Design Process
- Commercial Vehicle Braking Systems with Pneumatic Actuation
- Developments in Road Vehicle Brake Actuation Systems
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 7. Thermal Effects in Friction Brakes
- Introduction
- Heat Energy and Power in Friction Brakes
- Braking Energy Management and Materials
- Brake Thermal Analysis
- Heat Dissipation in Brakes
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 8. Braking Legislation
- Introduction
- European Legislation for Road Vehicle Braking
- Braking Regulations
- Complex Electronic Vehicle Control Systems
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 9. Brake Testing
- Introduction
- Instrumentation and Data Acquisition in Experimental Brake Testing
- Experimental Design, Test Procedures and Protocols for Brake Testing
- Test Vehicles, Dynamometers and Rigs
- Brake Experimental Test Procedures
- Wear Test Procedures
- Standardised Test Procedures
- Brake Test Data Interpretation and Analysis
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 10. Brake Noise and Judder
- Introduction
- Brake Noise Review
- The Source of Brake Noise
- System Response
- Modal Analysis in Brake Noise
- Variability in Brake Noise
- Brake Judder
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 11. Electronic Braking Systems
- Introduction
- Antilock Braking System (ABS)
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Rollover Stability Control (RSC)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Collision Mitigation by Braking (CMbB)
- Electric Parking Brake (EPB) Systems and Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- Trailer Sway Control (TSC)
- Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB)
- Engine Drag Control (EDC)
- ESC Mode Switching
- Regenerative Braking
- System Warnings and Driver Interfaces with Electronic Braking
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 12. Case Studies in the Braking of Road Vehicles
- Introduction
- Brake System Design Verification
- Braking Performance Variation
- Interaction Between the Brakes and the Vehicle
- Mixed-Mode Braking Systems
- Chapter Summary
- Nomenclature and Glossary of Terms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 6th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973382
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123973146
About the Author
Andrew Day
Andrew Day is the former Dean of the School of Engineering, Design, and Technology, at the University of Bradford, UK and course leader of the university’s well-known Braking of Road Vehicles course (widely referred to as ‘The Braking Course’) for engineers in industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ford Professor of Quality Engineering and Director of the University of Bradford Centre for Automotive Research, University of Bradford, UK
Reviews
"...provides an excellent coverage on braking systems of road vehicles...will be found extremely useful guide to practicing automotive engineers and students studying automotive engineering and wish to take to the discipline as their career."-International Journal of Performability Engineering