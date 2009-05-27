Braking 2009 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345596, 9780857094438

Braking 2009

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780857094438
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345596
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th May 2009
Page Count: 300
Description

The papers are arranged under the following headings: Materials; Braking systems design; Design and thermal effects; NVH.

Table of Contents

Materials; Braking systems design; Design and thermal effects; NVH.

