Brain Warping is the premier book in the field of brain mapping to cover the mathematics, physics, computer science, and neurobiological issues related to brain spatial transformation and deformation correction. All chapters are organized in a similar fashion, covering the history, theory, and implementation of the specific approach discussed for ease of reading. Each chapter also discusses the computer science implementations, including descriptions of the programs and computer codes used in its execution. Readers of Brain Warping will be able to understand all of the approaches currently used in brain mapping, incorporating multimodality, and multisubject comparisons.