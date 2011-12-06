Brain Tumors

Edward R. Laws is currently the Director of the Pituitary/Neuroendocrine Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He was formerly the President of the American College of Surgeons and has served as President of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Editor of Neurosurgery, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for International Education in Neurosurgery, Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and President of the Pituitary Society.