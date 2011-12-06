Brain Tumors
3rd Edition
An Encyclopedic Approach, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Meet the increasing need for effective brain tumor management with the highly anticipated revision of Brain Tumors by Drs. Andrew H. Kaye and Edward R. Laws. Over the past decade, enormous advances have been made in both the diagnosis and the surgical and radiotherapeutic management of brain tumors. This new edition guides you through the latest developments in the field, including hot topics like malignant gliomas, functional brain mapping, neurogenetics and the molecular biology of brain tumors, and biologic and gene therapy. You’ll also have easy access to the complete contents online, with links to PubMed and a downloadable image library, at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Benefit from the knowledge and experience of Drs. Andrew H. Kaye and Edward R. Laws, globally recognized experts in the field of neurosurgery, as well as many other world authorities.
Table of Contents
1 Historical perspective 1
2 Stem cells and progenitor cell lineages in the central nervous system 6
3 Classification and pathogenesis of brain tumors 36
4 Epidemiology of brain tumors 59
5 Neurogenetics and the molecular biology of human brain tumors 83
6 Biologic therapy for malignant glioma 102
7 Gene therapy for human brain tumors 114
8 Immunology of brain tumors and implications for immunotherapy 125
9 Histopathology of brain tumors 138
10 Advanced imaging of brain tumors 188
11 Neuro-ophthalmology of brain tumors 214
12 Epilepsy associated with brain tumors 237
13 Anesthesia and intensive care management of patients with brain tumors 249
14 Surgical principles in the management of brain tumors 282
15 Radiosurgery and radiotherapy for brain tumors 296
16 Clinical trials and chemotherapy 306
17 Mouse models for brain tumor therapy 316
18 Management of brain tumors in the pediatric patient 329
19 Management of recurrent gliomas and meningiomas 347
20 Low-grade astrocytomas 372
21 Glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma 384
22 Oligodendroglioma 408
23 Brainstem tumors 424
24 Intracranial ependymomas 435
25 Choroid plexus tumors 450
26 Uncommon glial tumors 462
27 Medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors 503
28 Acoustic neurinoma (vestibular schwannoma) 518
29 Other schwannomas of cranial nerves 570
30 Brain tumors associated with neurofibromatosis 588
31 Meningiomas 600
32 Meningeal hemangiopericytomas 630
33 Meningeal sarcomas 638
34 Pineal cell and germ cell tumors 646
35 Non-functional pituitary tumors 672
36 Diagnostic considerations and surgical results for hyperfunctioning pituitary adenomas 692
37 Chordomas and chondrosarcomas of the skull base 723
38 Glomus jugulare tumors 743
39 Carcinoma of the paranasal sinuses 750
40 Esthesioneuroblastoma: management and outcome 767
41 Primary central nervous system lymphoma 779
42 Craniopharyngiomas 807
43 Dermoid, epidermoid, and neurenteric cysts 831
44 Colloid cysts 849
45 Metastatic brain tumors 864
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 6th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048180
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045714
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057908
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443069673
About the Author
Andrew Kaye
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Department and James Stewart Professor of Surgery. Department of Surgery, The University of Melbourne; Director, Department of Neurosurgery, The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Edward Laws Jr
Edward R. Laws is currently the Director of the Pituitary/Neuroendocrine Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He was formerly the President of the American College of Surgeons and has served as President of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Editor of Neurosurgery, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for International Education in Neurosurgery, Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and President of the Pituitary Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Director, Pituitary and Neuroendocrine Center, Brigham Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, MA.