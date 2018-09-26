Brain Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
1st Edition
A Focus on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticulates
Description
Brain Targeted Drug Delivery Systems: A Focus on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticulates provides a guide on nanoparticulates to both academic and industry researchers. The book discusses key points in the development of brain targeted drug delivery, summarizes available strategies, and considers the main problems and pitfalls evidenced in current studies on brain targeted drug delivery systems. As the brain is the most important organ in the human body, and disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) are the most serious threat to human life, this book highlights advances and new research in drug delivery methods to the brain.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of brain targeting drug delivery that is useful to both academic and industry-based researchers
- Discusses key points in developing brain targeting drug delivery systems
- Summarizes and presents currently available strategies for brain targeting drug delivery
- Covers not only current studies and their strengths, but also gives insight into the pitfalls of current research
Readership
Pharmaceutical industry scientists, graduate students and academic researchers in pharmaceutical science and materials science working in drug delivery and nanotechnology, clinical researchers including neuroscientists and cancer researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and overview
Part I Physiology and principles for brain targeting drug delivery
2. Anatomy and physiology of blood-brain barrier
3. Recent progress in blood-brain barrier transportation research
4. In vitro and in vivo models of BBB to evaluate brain targeting drug delivery
Part II Nanoparticles-based brain targeting delivery strategies
5. Receptor-mediated transportation through BBB
6. Carrier-mediated transportation through BBB
7. Brain drug delivery by adsorption-mediated transcytosis
8. Efflux pump inhibition to enhance brain targeting delivery
9. Physically open BBB
10. Nanoparticle systems for nose-to-brain delivery
11. Brain local delivery strategy
Part III Nanoparticles-based brain targeting delivery for CNS disorder management
12.Glioma targeted delivery systems
13.Nanotherapeutic strategies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases
14. Savaging brain ischemia by increasing brain uptake of neuroprotectants
Part IV Perspective and pitfalls of nanoparticles-based brain targeting delivery
15. Neurotoxicity concern about the brain targeting delivery systems
16. The intra-brain distribution of brain targeting delivery systems
17. The elimination of brain-targeted nanomaterials
18. Perspective on brain targeting drug delivery systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 499
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140024
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140017
About the Editor
Huile Gao
Dr. Huile Gao received his PhD in Pharmaceutics from School of Pharmacy, Fudan University in 2013 under the supervision of Prof. Xinguo Jiang. Then he joined the West China School of Pharmacy, Sichuan University as an Instructor in July 2013 and was promoted to an Associate Professor in July 2014. Dr. Gao’s research interests focus on the design, synthesis, characterization and evaluation of stimuli responsive nanomaterials for drug and imaging probe delivery to improve treatment and diagnosis of human diseases especially tumor and brain diseases. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles. His research is supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China (81373337, 81402866), Excellent young scientist foundation of Sichuan University (2015SCU04A14) and 4 other grants. His doctorial dissertation has been awarded as Excellent Doctorial Dissertation of Shanghai in 2015. He was awarded as “Young Excellent Pharmaceutics Scientist” in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Drug Targeting and Drug Delivery Systems, West China School of Pharmacy, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Xiaoling Gao
Xiaoling Gao is a Professor at Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine. Her research has been focused on developing novel nanomedicines and nanoparticulate drug delivery systems for the management of brain diseases, especially Alzheimer’s disease and glioma. She has authored or co-authored more than 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, which have been cited more than 1500 times. Her work has been highlighted in ACS Nano Perspective and reported by Chemical and Engineering News. She received the nomination award of China Top 100 Excellent Doctoral Dissertations in 2009, and won the 2nd prize for Progress in Science and Technology awarded by Chinese Pharmaceutical Association in 2010. As a main contributor, she also won the 1st Prize for Progress in Science and the 1st Prize for Progress in Technology, awarded by the Chinese Ministry of Education. In 2017, she won the Excellent Youth Award from the National Natural Science Foundation, and was enrolled in National Youth Talent Support Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology, Faculty of Basic Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China