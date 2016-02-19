Brain Sciences in Psychiatry is a 16-chapter book that first reviews neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, and physiology. Subsequent chapters describe cell of the central nervous system, transmission between neurons, and sensory functions of the brain. The book also tackles topics on initiation and control of voluntary movement and higher functions of the nervous system. The involvement of the central nervous system in controlling the secretion of hormones by the endocrine glands and the way in which many hormones affect the function of brain cells and thus the behavior are also explained. Other chapters underline topics on addiction, dementia, aggression, anxiety, affective disorders, and schizophrenia. This book will be valuable to psychiatrists and students interested in this subject matter.