Brain Sciences in Psychiatry
1st Edition
Description
Brain Sciences in Psychiatry is a 16-chapter book that first reviews neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, and physiology. Subsequent chapters describe cell of the central nervous system, transmission between neurons, and sensory functions of the brain. The book also tackles topics on initiation and control of voluntary movement and higher functions of the nervous system. The involvement of the central nervous system in controlling the secretion of hormones by the endocrine glands and the way in which many hormones affect the function of brain cells and thus the behavior are also explained. Other chapters underline topics on addiction, dementia, aggression, anxiety, affective disorders, and schizophrenia. This book will be valuable to psychiatrists and students interested in this subject matter.
Table of Contents
1 Neuroanatomy
2 Neurochemistry
3 Cells of the Central Nervous System
4 Transmission between Neurons
5 The Sensory Functions of the Brain
6 Initiation and Control of Voluntary Movement
7 Higher Functions of the Nervous System
8 Neuroendocrinology
9 Psychopharmacology
10 Addiction
11 Electroencephalography
12 Neuropathology of Dementia (Chronic Brain Syndrome)
13 Aggression
14 Anxiety
15 Affective Disorders
16 Schizophrenia
Glossary
Reading List
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163178