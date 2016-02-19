Brain Sciences in Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407002364, 9781483163178

Brain Sciences in Psychiatry

1st Edition

Authors: David M. Shaw A.M.P. Kellam R.F. Mottram
eBook ISBN: 9781483163178
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 340
Description

Brain Sciences in Psychiatry is a 16-chapter book that first reviews neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, and physiology. Subsequent chapters describe cell of the central nervous system, transmission between neurons, and sensory functions of the brain. The book also tackles topics on initiation and control of voluntary movement and higher functions of the nervous system. The involvement of the central nervous system in controlling the secretion of hormones by the endocrine glands and the way in which many hormones affect the function of brain cells and thus the behavior are also explained. Other chapters underline topics on addiction, dementia, aggression, anxiety, affective disorders, and schizophrenia. This book will be valuable to psychiatrists and students interested in this subject matter.

Table of Contents


1 Neuroanatomy

2 Neurochemistry

3 Cells of the Central Nervous System

4 Transmission between Neurons

5 The Sensory Functions of the Brain

6 Initiation and Control of Voluntary Movement

7 Higher Functions of the Nervous System

8 Neuroendocrinology

9 Psychopharmacology

10 Addiction

11 Electroencephalography

12 Neuropathology of Dementia (Chronic Brain Syndrome)

13 Aggression

14 Anxiety

15 Affective Disorders

16 Schizophrenia

Glossary

Reading List

Index


Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163178

About the Author

David M. Shaw

A.M.P. Kellam

R.F. Mottram

