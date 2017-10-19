Brain Research in Addiction, Volume 235
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The extended evolutionary synthesis and addiction: the price we pay for adaptability
Tanya Calvey
2. Cross-talk between the epigenome and neural circuits in drug addiction
Philipp Mews and Erin S. Calipari
3. Addiction: A dysregulation of satiety and inflammatory processes
Rivona Harricharan, Oualid Abboussi and William M.U. Daniels
4. Corticostriatal plasticity, neuronal ensembles, and regulation of drug-seeking behavior
Ana-Clara Bobadilla, Jasper A. Heinsbroek, Cassandra D. Gipson, William C. Griffin, Christie D. Fowler, Paul J. Kenny and Peter W. Kalivas
5. Paraventricular thalamus: Gateway to feeding, appetitive motivation, and drug addiction
E.Zayra Millan, ZhiYi Ong and Gavan P. McNally
6. Functional roles of orexin/hypocretin receptors in reward circuit
Abbas Haghparast, Zahra Fatahi, Reza Arezoomandan, Sara Karimi, Zahra Taslimi and Shahram Zarrabian
7. Differential modulatory effects of cocaine on marmoset monkey recognition memory
Jonathan L. Melamed, Fernando M. de Jesus, Jéssica Aquino, Clarissa R.S. Vannuchi, Renata B.M. Duarte, Rafael S. Maior, Carlos Tomaz and Marilia Barros
8. Using the research domain criteria (RDoC) to conceptualize impulsivity and compulsivity in relation to addiction
Samantha J. Brooks, Christine Lochner, Steve Shoptaw and Dan J. Stein
9. Addictive behaviors: Why and how impaired mental time matters?
Xavier Noël, Nematollah Jaafari and Antoine Bechara
10. Neuroscience-informed psychoeducation for addiction medicine: A neurocognitive perspective
Hamed Ekhtiari, Tara Rezapour, Robin Aupperle and Martin Paulus
Description
Brain Research in Addiction, Volume 235, the latest volume in this groundbreaking series on addiction, presents the neurobiological, pathological, cognitive and evolutionary aspects of addiction, with new chapters covering the Neurobiology of drug intake escalation, the Role of the orexinergic system in reward, Mental time travel and addictive behaviors, An evolutionary perspective on addiction- Addiction is the price we pay for innovation and adaptability, and how Cocaine exposure affects object-place recognition memory in non-human primates.
Chapters in this serial are presented by leading researchers from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, who present addiction research from the bottom up, including how addiction evolved, basic research on animal models, and the psychiatric, psychological and cognitive characteristics of addictive behaviors in humans.
Key Features
- Presents chapters written by global leaders in research on brain research and its relation to addiction
- Provides an interdisciplinary approach that will be of interest to many professionals
- Includes sections on the evolution of addiction, the effects of substance use on primate cognition, and addictive behaviors in humans
Readership
Pharmacologists, basic neuroscience researchers, clinical researchers, cognitive neuroscience researchers, and clinicians working in addiction will all gain from this volume
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128135013
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tanya Calvey Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Tanya Calvey has a background in evolutionary neurobiology and lectures morphological anatomy in the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand. Tanya’s current research is on the neuropsychopharmacology of ibogaine and substance use disorders in humans and animals. Her research team is multidisciplinary and her research is funded by the South African Medical Research Council, the South African National Research Foundation and the International Society for Neurochemistry. Tanya is also actively involved in developing neuroscience research in Africa. She is the Secretary of the Southern African Neuroscience Society and the co-founder of the Wits Cortex Club.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Witwatersrand, South Africa
William Daniels Serial Volume Editor
Willie Daniels obtained his PhD degree from the University of Stellenbosch and completed postdoctoral studies at the University of Texas in San Antonio. He was also a recipient of a Commonwealth Research Fellowship and subsequently spent time at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, UK. Willie is currently the Head of the School of Physiology at the University of the Witwatersrand. Previously he held positions at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa (Dean and Head of School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences) and before that he headed the Division of Medical Physiology at the University of Stellenbosch. His main research thrust entails the use of animal models to study the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric diseases. He has published more than 85 papers in renowned journals on addiction, neurodegenerative disorders (Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease), epilepsy, stress and anxiety-related disorders and HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders. He has an H-index of 24 and an i10-index of 41 (Google Scholar). Willie has served on a number of professional societies including the Society of Neuroscientists of Africa (SONA) as Secretary-General, the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) as International Affairs Committee member, and the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) as Council Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the School of Physiology, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa