Brain Receptor Methodologies
1st Edition
Amino Acids. Peptides. Psychoactive Drugs
Description
Brain Receptor Methodologies: Part B Amino Acids. Peptides. Psychoactive Drugs is the second of the two-part first volume of the Neurobiological Research series, which provides a comprehensive view of various subdisciplines within neurobiology. The first volume (Parts A and B) deals with the area of neurotransmitter and neuromodulator receptors in brain; future volumes will cover the subdisciplines of neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, brain-specific macromolecules, neurochemistry, and behavioral neurobiology. It is hoped that the series will be of equal value for both basic as well as clinical scientists Part B continues from Part A with the remainder of Section II, specific receptor binding methodologies. Subsection II,B deals with receptors for amino acids and neuropeptides and covers areas including GABA, glycine, carnosine, opiates, bombesin, CCK, TRH, and substance P. Amino acids probably represent the majority of brain neurotransmitter substances, at least relative to the amines and acetylcholine, although with the exception of GABA, the amino acids remain relatively uncharacterized in brain. Their further study should receive high priority.
Table of Contents
Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Part B
Contents of Part A
Section II Specific Receptor-Binding Methodologies
B. Amino Acids and Peptides
1. GABA Receptors in the Vertebrate eNS
2. Glycine Receptors in the Nervous System
3. Identification and Characterization of a Carnosine Binding Site
4. Opiate Receptors: Current Issues and Methodologies
5. Receptors for Bombesin-Like Peptides
6. Central and Peripheral CCK Receptors
7. Pituitary and CNS TRH Receptors
8. Peripheral and Central Substance P Binding Sites
C. Psychoactive Drugs
9. The Benzodiazepine Receptor
10. Benzodiazepine-GABA Receptor Interactions
11. Picrotoxinin Binding Sites in Brain
12. Phencyclidine Receptors in Brain: Current Methodological Issues
13. Neuroleptic Binding Sites in Brain
14. High-Affinity Binding Sites for Tricyclic Antidepressants in Brain and Platelets
15. Adenosine: Its Action and Sites of Action in the CNS
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269597
About the Editor
Paul J. Marangos
Dr. Marangos is author of 252 peer-reviewed research papers on neurobiology, and 4 books – three by Academic Press (the Neurobiological Research series of volumes) and a fourth titled “Emerging Strategies in Neuroprotection”. He is a founding editor of “The Journal of Molecular Neuroscience” and inventor on 14 issued patents. He spent 13 years at the NIMH and was adjunct professor of neurochemistry at GW School of Medicine during that time. He is co-Founder of five Biotech firms with over 20 years of experience as CEO of both public and private life science companies. He has had extensive experience in all aspects of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries from bench to product. This coupled with his academic experience has provided a global perspective on the entire medical R&D enterprise, in particular its faults, and remedies to speed the quest for cures.
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSD CONNECT Springboard Entrepreneurs Program