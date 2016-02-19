Brain Receptor Methodologies Pt A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124703506, 9780323152808

Brain Receptor Methodologies Pt A

1st Edition

General Methods and Concepts. Amines and Acetylcholine

Editors: Paul J. Marangos
eBook ISBN: 9780323152808
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 384
Description

Brain Receptor Methodologies, Part A, General Methods and Concepts: Amines and Acetylcholine provides information pertinent to neurotransmitter and neuromodulator receptors in brain. This book explores the methodologies that can used to address several basic and clinical problems. Organized into two sections encompassing 18 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the receptor concept, which can be validated from indirect evidence obtained in studies of the quantitative aspects of drug antagonism. This text then examines the radioligand–receptor binding interactions. Other chapters consider immunocytochemistry, which has a primary role in determining the precise distribution of regulatory peptides to neural and endocrine elements of the diffuse neuroendocrine system. The final chapter discusses the use of the radioligand binding procedure for the study of muscarinic receptors, which has expanded the area of muscarinic receptor pharmacology. Biochemists, pharmacologists, physiologists, and researchers engaged in the fields of neurobiology and neuroscience will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Part A

Contents of Part B

Section I General Methods and Concepts Relating to Receptor Studies

A. Some Introductory Considerations Relevant to Receptor Studies

1. Receptors: A Historical Perspective

2 . Preparation of Labeled Receptor Ligands

3 . Heterogeneous Receptors and Binding Curve Analysis in Neurobiology

4. The Distribution of Peripheral Regulatory Peptides: A Dual Immunochemical (Immunocytochemistry and Radioimmunoassay) Approach

B. Methods for Studying the Receptor Molecule

5. The Solubilization of Membrane Proteins

6. Solubilization and Characterization of Brain Benzodiazepine Binding Sites

7. Solubilization of the Dopamine Receptor

8. Autoradiographic Demonstration of Receptor Distributions

9. Affinity and Photoaffinity Labeling of Receptors

C. Methods for Studying Receptor-Linked Effector Mechanisms

10. Cyclic Nucleotide and Adenylate Cyclase in Brain: Electrophysiological Studies

11. Calmodulin in the Nervous System

12. Preparation of the Catalytic Subunit of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

13. Phospholipid Methylation in Brain and Other Tissues

Section II Specific Receptor-Binding Methodologies

A. Amines and Acetylcholines

14. ß-Adrenergic Receptors

15. α-Adrenergic Receptors in Neural Tissues: Methods and Applications of Radioligand Binding Assays

16. Dopamine Receptors in Brain

17. Radioactive Ligand Binding Studies: Identification of Central Serotonin Receptors

18. Muscarinic Receptor [3H]Ligand Binding Methods

Index

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152808

Paul J. Marangos

Dr. Marangos is author of 252 peer-reviewed research papers on neurobiology, and 4 books – three by Academic Press (the Neurobiological Research series of volumes) and a fourth titled “Emerging Strategies in Neuroprotection”. He is a founding editor of “The Journal of Molecular Neuroscience” and inventor on 14 issued patents. He spent 13 years at the NIMH and was adjunct professor of neurochemistry at GW School of Medicine during that time. He is co-Founder of five Biotech firms with over 20 years of experience as CEO of both public and private life science companies. He has had extensive experience in all aspects of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries from bench to product. This coupled with his academic experience has provided a global perspective on the entire medical R&D enterprise, in particular its faults, and remedies to speed the quest for cures.

