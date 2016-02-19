Brain Preparations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166780, 9781483194264

Brain Preparations

1st Edition

By Means of Defibrillation or Blunt Dissection: A Guide to the Macroscopic Study of the Brain

Authors: J. Wilh. Hultkrantz
eBook ISBN: 9781483194264
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1935
Page Count: 58
Description

Brain Preparations by means of Defibrillation or Blunt Dissection: A Guide to the Macroscopic Study of the Brain presents a critical review of anatomical facts and preparation of brain specimens. The book discusses the techniques and the principles of the defibrillation method, as well as the splitting properties of the hardened brain to show its structure. Some of the topics covered in the text are the preparation of a half-brain according to the defibrillation method; the outer form, soft membranes, nerves and vessels of the brain; and the description of the white substance of the cerebrum, association fibres, corpus callosum, and brain ventricles. The structure of the nucleus caudatus and thalamus; the preparation of the outer form of the rhombencephalon and ventricle; and the description of supplementary preparations on a half-brain are discussed. The book further presents the investigation made on the pallium, ventricles, and its structures; and the parts of the brain stem. A chapter is devoted to photographic illustrations of preparations made on the brain using defibrillation method.
The book can provide useful information to neurosurgeons, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. Technique of the Defibrillation Method

Material

Principles of the Method

Instruments

II. Preparation of a Half-Brain According to the Method

(A) Outer Form. Leptomeninges. Nerves and Vessels

(B) White Substance of the Cerebrum. Association Fibers Corpus Callosum. Ventricles

(C) Caudate Nucleus. Thalamus

(D) Internal Capsule. Lenticular Nucleus

(E) Outer Form of the Rhombencephalon. Fourth Ventricle

(F) Inner Structure of the Rhombencephalon

III. Supplementary Preparations of a Half-Brain

(A) Pallium. Ventricles and Adjacent Structures

(B) Brain Stem

Photographic Reproductions of Specimens Prepared According to the Defibrillation Method

Index

About the Author

J. Wilh. Hultkrantz

