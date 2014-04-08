Brain Metastases from Primary Tumors Volume 1
1st Edition
Epidemiology, Biology, and Therapy
Description
With an annual rate of more than 12 million global diagnoses and 7.6 million deaths, the societal and economic burden of cancer cannot be overstated. Brain metastases are the most common malignant tumors of the central nervous system, yet their incidence appears to be increasing in spite of the advancement of cancer therapies. While much is known about primary cancers (including primary brain tumors), less work has been done to uncover the roots of metastatic disease. Brain Metastases from Primary Tumors Volume 1 fills that gap, serving as the first reference to focus primarily on the link between primary cancers and brain metastases. This link is explored for the most common cancer types – lung, breast, and melanoma. Additionally, biological background as well as therapy for CNS metastases is addressed. Age and gender related trends are also discussed, as is the use of biomarkers for early detection.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive reference detailing the link between primary cancers and brain metastases
- Aids the target audience in determining the incidence of brain metastases in patients with a primary cancer
- Provided education about the potential use of biomarkers for early detection, diagnosis and prevention of the spread of primary cancer to the brain
- Documents temporal and gender-related trends in brain metastases from other cancers
- Edited work with chapters authored by leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: General Applications
- Chapter 1. Brain Metastases
- Introduction
- Origin of Primary Tumors
- Neoplastic Cell Meningitis
- Diagnosis
- Pathogenesis
- Therapy
- The Future
- References
- Chapter 2. Epidemiology of Central Nervous System Metastases
- Introduction
- Incidence
- Incidence by Demographic Features
- Incidence by Specific Cancer Types – Adults
- Incidence by Specific Cancer Types – Children
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Involvement of the CXCL12/CXCR4/CXCR7 Axis in Brain Metastases
- Introduction
- CXCL12 and its Receptors
- CXCL12 Axis in Brain
- CXCL12/CXCR4/CXCR7 and Metastasis
- Brain Metastasis and CXCL12/CXCR4/CXCR7
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Non-Uniform Distribution of Metastatic Intracranial Tumors in Cancer Patients
- Introduction
- Brain Spatial Distribution of Metastases
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 5. Targeting Angiogenesis, Enhancing Radiosensitization and Crossing the Blood–Brain Barrier for Brain Metastases
- Introduction
- Targeting Angiogenesis for Brain Metastases
- Sensitizing Brain Metastases to Radiation
- Crossing the Blood–Brain Barrier
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Second Malignancies in Children Following Treatment for Neuroblastoma
- Introduction
- Risk of SMN in Children Treated for Neuroblastoma
- Incidence of Selected SMNs
- Factors Increasing the Risk of SMNs
- Survival After SMNs
- Clinical Implications and Discussion
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. The Role of Chemotherapy in Metastatic Brain Tumors
- Introduction
- Standard of Care for Brain Metastases
- Current Chemotherapy Options for Brain Metastases
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Melanoma
- Other Tumors
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Multiple Metastases to the Brain from Primary Cancers: Whole Brain Radiotherapy
- Introduction
- Whole Brain Radiation Therapy
- Whole Brain Radiation Therapy with other Therapies
- Whole Brain Radiation Therapy Re-Irradiation
- Side Effects
- The Future of Whole Brain Radiation Therapy
- References
- Chapter 9. Synovial Sarcoma Metastasized to the Brain
- Introduction
- Brain Synovial Sarcomas
- Synovial Sarcoma
- Head and Neck Synovial Sarcomas
- Does a Primary Brain Synovial Sarcoma Exist?
- Metastases in Continuity Through the Skull Base
- Hematogenous Metastases to the Brain
- Brain Synovial Sarcoma Classification
- Treatment of Intracranial Synovial Sarcomas
- References
- Chapter 1. Brain Metastases
- Part II: Brain Metastases from Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma
- Chapter 10. Multiple Small Brain Metastases with Limited Focal Brain Edema from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Mutations
- Introduction
- Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Mutations
- Multiple Brain Metastases and EGFR Mutations: Influence of the Exon 19 Deletion on Radiographical Features
- Miliary Brain Metastases and EGFR Mutations
- Management of Brain Metastases from NSCLC with EGFR Mutations
- Treatment of Multiple Brain Metastases from NSCLC with EGFR Mutations
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 11. Brain Metastasis of Patients with Lung Adenocarcinoma: Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Mutations and Response to Whole-Brain Radiation Therapy
- Introduction
- Brain Metastasis and EGFR Mutation
- Preclinical Study and Mechanism
- Clinical study (Table 11.1)
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Metastatic Spread of Lung Cancer to Brain and Liver: Role of CX3CR1
- Introduction
- Organotropic Spread of Lung Carcinoma: Role of Chemokine Signaling Pathways
- CX3CR1 As a Molecular Determinant of Organotropic Diffusion of Lung Cancer
- References
- Chapter 13. Solitary Brain Metastasis from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Treatment with Linac-Based Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Introduction
- Technical and Technological Aspects
- Radiobiological Issues and Clinical Data
- Whole-Brain Radiation Therapy
- Surgery
- Patient Selection
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Brain Metastases from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Clinical Benefits of Erlotinib and Gefitinib
- Introduction
- Treatment Options for Brain Metastases
- Targeted Therapy
- Obstacles to Drug Activity within the CNS and Ways to Overcome
- Clinical Implications of EGFR Mutations
- Prophylactic Role of the Drugs
- Adverse Reactions of Gefitinib and Erlotinib, Pros and Cons
- Future Directions/Additional Agents
- References
- Chapter 15. Bispecific Targeted Toxin DTATEGF Against Metastatic NSCLC Brain Tumors
- Introduction
- Diphtheria Toxin (DT)
- DTATEGF
- DTATEGF in vitro and in vivo Results
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 16. Intracranial Disease in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Treatment with Erlotinib
- Introduction
- First-Line Treatment for Advanced NSCLC
- Development and Management of NSCLC Brain Metastases
- Do EGFR Mutated NSCLC Patients have a Higher Risk of Developing Brain Metastases?
- Are Brain Metastases in EGFR-Mutated Patients Radiosensitive?
- Erlotinib
- Do EGFR TKIs have Efficacy in Treatment and Prevention of Intracranial Disease from NSCLC?
- What is the Efficacy and Safety of Combining Erlotinib with Radiotherapy for Brain Metastases?
- Is there a Role for Rechallenge and Pulsed dose Escalation of Erlotinib?
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 17. Radiation Management of Synchronous Brain Metastases from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Introduction
- Management of Brain Metastases in Patients With NSCLC
- Management of NSCLC Patients with Synchronous Brain Metastases
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Multiple Small Brain Metastases with Limited Focal Brain Edema from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Mutations
- Part III: Brain Metastases from Small Cell Lung Carcinoma
- Chapter 18. Brain Metastasis after Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Introduction
- Brain Metastasis after Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation
- Treatment Options
- Outcome and Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 19. Brain Metastasis from Small-Cell Lung Cancer with High Levels of Placental Growth Factor
- Introduction
- Placental Growth Factor
- Roles of PLGF in SCLC Metastasis to the Brain
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 20. Brain Metastases from Lung Cancer
- Introduction
- Treatment Options
- Toxicity of Radiation to the Brain
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 21. Lambert–Eaton Myesthenic Syndrome and Brain Metastasis from Occult Small Cell Lung Carcinoma: A Clinician’s Perspective
- Introduction
- Lambert–Eaton Myesthenic Syndrome
- Brain Metastasis
- Our Experience
- References
- Chapter 18. Brain Metastasis after Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 8th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008966
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA