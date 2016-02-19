Brain Messengers and the Pituitary
1st Edition
Description
Brain Messengers and the Pituitary discusses the significant advances in neurotransmission and in understanding the physiology and pathophysiology of neuroendocrine control. This book is organized into seven chapters and begins with a discussion on the main biochemical and electrophysiological mechanisms underlying synaptic communication and the cotransmission and receptor plasticity. The following chapters describe the topographical localization and function of classical neurotransmitter and neuropeptide neurons. This book then presents the evidence on pituitary function control by the brain through specific hypophysiotropic regulatory hormones in relation to the secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone and pro-opiomelanocortin-derived peptides, growth hormone, gonadotropins, prolactin, and thyroid-stimulating hormone. A chapter focuses on the neuroendocrine effects of an increasing number of neuropeptides. This text further deals with the role of pituitary gland as the target of central nervous system-derived and peripheral hormonal influences. The concluding chapters look into the experimental evidence linking brain neurotransmitters to the secretion of hypothalamic hormones and to anterior pituitary hormones or to neuroendocrine feedback regulation. These chapters also explore the evidence for neurotransmitter-neuropeptide dysfunction as an etiology for specific neuroendocrine disorders and the potential of the neuropharmacologic approach to the diagnosis and therapy. Clinical neuroendocrinologists and researchers and students in neuroendocrinology, neurobiology, neuropharmacology, neurophysiology, and psychiatry will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Abbreviations
1 Chemical Messengers in the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Neurotransmitters and Neuropeptides
2 Neurotransmitters, Neuromodulators, and Neuromediators
I. Introduction
II. Steps Involved in Synaptic Transmission
III. Cotransmitters
IV. Catecholamines
V. Serotonin
VI. Melatonin
VII. Selective Neurotoxic Drugs for Monoamine Neurons in the CNS
VIII. Acetylcholine
IX. Histamine
X. γ-Aminobutyric Acid
XI. Benzodiazepines
XII. γ-Hydroxybutyrate
XIII. Taurine and Glycine
XIV. Excitatory Amino Acids
XV. Opioid Peptides
XVI. Other Neuropeptides
XVII. Prostaglandins
XVIII. Adenosine and Purine Derivatives
XIX. Role of Calcium and Calcium Antagonists
XX. Functional Interactions among Monoaminergic, Cholinergic, and Other Neurotransmitter Systems in the CNS
3 The Hypophysiotropic Regulatory Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Neurohormonal Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormones
4 The Role of Brain Peptides in the Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Substance Ρ
III. Neurotensin
IV. VIP and the Glucagon-Secretin Family of Gut Hormones
V. Cholecystokinin
VI. Angiotensin II
VII. Neuropeptide Y and Pancreatic Polypeptides
VIII. Bombesin and Gastrin-Releasing Polypeptide
IX. Calcitonin
X. Endogenous Opioid Peptides
XI. Interactions among CNS, Neuroendocrine, and Immune Systems
5 The Anterior Pituitary: A Target of CNS Neurohormonal/Neurotransmitter and Peripheral Hormonal Influences
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Action of Hypophysiotropic Peptides
III. Pituitary Receptors
6 Neurotransmitter Regulation of the Anterior Pituitary
I. Introduction
II. Manipulations of Brain Neurotransmitters and the Secretion of the Anterior Pituitary
7 Neurotransmitter-Neuropeptide Involvement in Neuroendocrine Disorders: Pathophysiological, Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Implications
I. Introduction
II. Growth Hormone Deficiency States
III. Acromegaly
IV. Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism
V. Cushing's Disease
VI. Hyperprolactinemias
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142922