Brain Messengers and the Pituitary - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125103107, 9780323142922

Brain Messengers and the Pituitary

1st Edition

Authors: Eugenio Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780323142922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 730
Description

Brain Messengers and the Pituitary discusses the significant advances in neurotransmission and in understanding the physiology and pathophysiology of neuroendocrine control. This book is organized into seven chapters and begins with a discussion on the main biochemical and electrophysiological mechanisms underlying synaptic communication and the cotransmission and receptor plasticity. The following chapters describe the topographical localization and function of classical neurotransmitter and neuropeptide neurons. This book then presents the evidence on pituitary function control by the brain through specific hypophysiotropic regulatory hormones in relation to the secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone and pro-opiomelanocortin-derived peptides, growth hormone, gonadotropins, prolactin, and thyroid-stimulating hormone. A chapter focuses on the neuroendocrine effects of an increasing number of neuropeptides. This text further deals with the role of pituitary gland as the target of central nervous system-derived and peripheral hormonal influences. The concluding chapters look into the experimental evidence linking brain neurotransmitters to the secretion of hypothalamic hormones and to anterior pituitary hormones or to neuroendocrine feedback regulation. These chapters also explore the evidence for neurotransmitter-neuropeptide dysfunction as an etiology for specific neuroendocrine disorders and the potential of the neuropharmacologic approach to the diagnosis and therapy. Clinical neuroendocrinologists and researchers and students in neuroendocrinology, neurobiology, neuropharmacology, neurophysiology, and psychiatry will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Abbreviations

1 Chemical Messengers in the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Neurotransmitters and Neuropeptides

2 Neurotransmitters, Neuromodulators, and Neuromediators

I. Introduction

II. Steps Involved in Synaptic Transmission

III. Cotransmitters

IV. Catecholamines

V. Serotonin

VI. Melatonin

VII. Selective Neurotoxic Drugs for Monoamine Neurons in the CNS

VIII. Acetylcholine

IX. Histamine

X. γ-Aminobutyric Acid

XI. Benzodiazepines

XII. γ-Hydroxybutyrate

XIII. Taurine and Glycine

XIV. Excitatory Amino Acids

XV. Opioid Peptides

XVI. Other Neuropeptides

XVII. Prostaglandins

XVIII. Adenosine and Purine Derivatives

XIX. Role of Calcium and Calcium Antagonists

XX. Functional Interactions among Monoaminergic, Cholinergic, and Other Neurotransmitter Systems in the CNS

3 The Hypophysiotropic Regulatory Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Neurohormonal Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormones

4 The Role of Brain Peptides in the Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion

I. Introduction

II. Substance Ρ

III. Neurotensin

IV. VIP and the Glucagon-Secretin Family of Gut Hormones

V. Cholecystokinin

VI. Angiotensin II

VII. Neuropeptide Y and Pancreatic Polypeptides

VIII. Bombesin and Gastrin-Releasing Polypeptide

IX. Calcitonin

X. Endogenous Opioid Peptides

XI. Interactions among CNS, Neuroendocrine, and Immune Systems

5 The Anterior Pituitary: A Target of CNS Neurohormonal/Neurotransmitter and Peripheral Hormonal Influences

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Action of Hypophysiotropic Peptides

III. Pituitary Receptors

6 Neurotransmitter Regulation of the Anterior Pituitary

I. Introduction

II. Manipulations of Brain Neurotransmitters and the Secretion of the Anterior Pituitary

7 Neurotransmitter-Neuropeptide Involvement in Neuroendocrine Disorders: Pathophysiological, Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Implications

I. Introduction

II. Growth Hormone Deficiency States

III. Acromegaly

IV. Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism

V. Cushing's Disease

VI. Hyperprolactinemias

Bibliography

Index




About the Author

Eugenio Muller

