Brain Mapping: The Systems
1st Edition
The Systems
Description
Brain mapping has forever altered and extended our understanding of the systems of the brain. The integrative capacity of brain maps enables the inclusion of a diverse array of observations and experimental results. Maps are used to describe brain structure, function, and connectivity, to catalog the ever-expanding knowledge base of human and animal nervous systems, to compare healthy tissue with diseased tissue, and to show detailed subsystems and circuits.
Brain Mapping: The Systems is a compilation of the current research and developments in brain mapping. This book, the second in a series, provides an encyclopedic survey of brain maps characterizing the specific systems of the brain. It is a natural companion to Brain Mapping: The Methods because it describes the use of these techniques to create maps of the normal brain. It is an essential resource for all scientists, clinicians, and students interested in brain mapping.
Key Features
* Brings together the latest developments in brain mapping in one volume
- Provides a detailed and chronological perspective of the field
- Progresses from descriptions of underlying anatomic framework for mapping primary functional systems to more complex cognitive and emotional behaviors
- Includes numerous full-color illustrations for comparing and contrasting brain structure and function
- Allows for the integration of disparate information about the brain
Readership
Students and professionals in neuroscience, neurology, neuropsychology, biophysics, neuroengineering, radiology, and computer science.
Table of Contents
A.W. Toga, An Introduction to Maps and Atlases of the Brain.
M.E. Raichle, A Brief History of Human Functional Brain Mapping.
L.W. Swanson, A History of Neuroanatomical Maps.
P. Fox, Functional Maps.
J.C. Mazziotta, A Probabalistic Approach for Mapping the Human Brain.
L. Porrino and P.S. Goldman-Rakic, Cortex.
M.-F. Chesselet, Subcortical Structures.
J.D. Schmahmann, Cerebellum and Brainstem.
J. Watson, The Human Visual System.
H.-J. Freund, Somatosensory System.
S.T. Grafton, The Human Motor System.
R.R. Zatorre, The Human Auditory System.
R.R. Zatorre, Olfactory and Gustatory Systems.
A. Damasio, Language.
M. Iacaboni, Attention and Sensorimotor Integration: Mapping the Embodied Mind.
E. Halgren, The Human Memory System.
H.S. Mayberg, Emotion and Mood.
A.-C. Nobre and M.-M. Mesulam, Cognition.
S.M. Kosslyn, Neural Systems Activated During Visual Mental Imagery: A Review and Meta-Analyses.
S.E. Fraser, Development.
J.-C. Baron, Human Aging.
S.E. Petersen, Human Learning.
F. Chollet, Plasticity of the Adult Human Brain.
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 26th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528274
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126925456
About the Editor
Arthur Toga
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
John Mazziotta
Dr. Mazziotta is a Professor of Neurology, Radiological Sciences, and Pharmacology and the Pierson Lovelace Investigator at UCLA, as well as the Director of the UCLA Brain Mapping Program that he established in 1993. Dr. Mazziotta has published more than 190 research papers and five texts and has received numerous honor and achievement awards including the Oldendorf Award of the American Society of Neuroimaging, the S. Weir Mitchell Award of the American Academy of Neurology, and the Von Hevesy Prize from the International Society of Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Mazziotta has been chair of the Scientific Issues and Program Committee of the American Academy of Neurology. He is the President-Elect of the American Neuroimaging Society and is the President of the Brain Mapping Medical Research Organization. He is also Co-Editor-in-Chief of NeuroImage.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
"a delightfully readable and reasonably comprehensive review of the vast array of investigations seeking to map mind and brain. The figures are magnificent, both in their beauty and their effectiveness in conveying key concepts. ...will remain an important resource regarding the history of the field and the issues that must be faced in designing and interpreting brain mapping experiments. ...Brain Mapping: The Systems superbly archives the history of brain mapping. ...provides the reader with a uniquely expansive perspective on brain mapping. The authors span many nations and several disciplines; the result is a sweeping view of the field." --ANNALS OF NEUROLOGY