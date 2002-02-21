Brain Lipids and Disorders in Biological Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509222, 9780080929873

Brain Lipids and Disorders in Biological Psychiatry, Volume 35

1st Edition

Editors: E.R. Skinner
eBook ISBN: 9780080929873
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509222
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st February 2002
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Preface. List of contributors.

  1. The role of docosahexaenoic acid in the evolution and function of the human brain (D.J. Kyle).
  2. The effects of n-3 fatty acid deficiency and its reversal upon the biochemistry of the primate brain and retina (W.E. Connor, G.J. Anderson).
  3. The lipid hypothesis of schizophrenia (D. Horrobin).
  4. Apolipoprotein E and lipid mobilization in neuronal membrane remodeling and its relevance to Alzheimer's disease (M. Danik, J. Poirier).
  5. Omega-3 fats in depressive disorders and violence: the context of evolution and cardiovascular health (J.R. Hibbeln, K.K. Mikino).
  6. Plasma lipids and lipoproteins in personality disorder (E.R. Skinner, F.M. Corrigan).
  7. Do long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids influence infant cognitive behaviour? (J.S. Forsyth, P. Willatts).
  8. Molecular species of phospholipids during brain development (A.A. Farooqui, L.A. Horrocks).
  9. Polyunsaturated fatty acids, brain phospholipids and the fetal alcohol syndrome (G. Burdge, A.D. Postle).

Description

Leading authorities examine the possible role of brain lipids in the development of conditions such as schizophrenia, depression, Alzheimer's disease and personality disorders and violence. A better understanding of the underlying causes of these debilitating medical disorders is of utmost importance and may contribute towards a means of prevention, amelioration and cure. The book is intended to stimulate further interest and lead to increased research in this important development area.

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929873
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509222

About the Editors

E.R. Skinner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of Aberdeen, MacRobert Building, Room 809, Regent Walk, Aberdeen AB24 3FX, UK

