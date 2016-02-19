Brain Imaging
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Brain Imaging: An Introduction presents diverse manifestations of brain disease as shown by neuroradiology. It discusses the full potential of new diagnostic techniques. It addresses the technique most appropriate for a given injury. Some of the topics covered in the book are the plain skull radiographs; plain-film tomography; radionucleic brain scanning; cerebral angiography; pituitary and parasellar lesions; sensory disorders; malignant glioma; the posterior fossa and cranial nerves; dementia and psychotic states; imaging tecniques in brain diagnosis; and metastatic disease. The definition of craniotomy is covered. The hyperostosis of sphenoid wing is discussed. The text describes the skull fracture, intracranial air, and leptomeningeal cyst. A study of the cerebral ultrasound and cerebral angiography are presented. A chapter is devoted to the angiographic pathology and computerized axial tomography. Another section focuses on the use of magnetic resonance imaging. The book can provide useful information to radiologists, doctors, physical therapists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Format
Imaging Techniques in Brain Diagnosis
Part I - The Techniques
Plain Skull Radiographs
Plain-Film Tomography
Radionuclide (Isotope) Brain Scanning
Cerebral Ultrasound
Cerebral Angiography
Computerized Axial Tomography (CT)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Part II - The Cases
Subacute or Recurrent Headache
Acute Headache
Sudden Unilateral Weakness
Unilateral Weakness of Gradual Onset
Speech Disorders
Seizures
Pituitary and Parasellar Lesions
Coma
Sensory Disorders
The Posterior Fossa and Cranial Nerves
Dementia and Psychotic States
Congenital Lesions
Suggested Further Reading
Pathology Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 7th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183480