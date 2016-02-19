Brain Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723605966, 9781483183480

Brain Imaging

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: John R. Bradshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483183480
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th March 1989
Page Count: 262
Description

Brain Imaging: An Introduction presents diverse manifestations of brain disease as shown by neuroradiology. It discusses the full potential of new diagnostic techniques. It addresses the technique most appropriate for a given injury. Some of the topics covered in the book are the plain skull radiographs; plain-film tomography; radionucleic brain scanning; cerebral angiography; pituitary and parasellar lesions; sensory disorders; malignant glioma; the posterior fossa and cranial nerves; dementia and psychotic states; imaging tecniques in brain diagnosis; and metastatic disease. The definition of craniotomy is covered. The hyperostosis of sphenoid wing is discussed. The text describes the skull fracture, intracranial air, and leptomeningeal cyst. A study of the cerebral ultrasound and cerebral angiography are presented. A chapter is devoted to the angiographic pathology and computerized axial tomography. Another section focuses on the use of magnetic resonance imaging. The book can provide useful information to radiologists, doctors, physical therapists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Format

Imaging Techniques in Brain Diagnosis

Part I - The Techniques

Plain Skull Radiographs

Plain-Film Tomography

Radionuclide (Isotope) Brain Scanning

Cerebral Ultrasound

Cerebral Angiography

Computerized Axial Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Part II - The Cases

Subacute or Recurrent Headache

Acute Headache

Sudden Unilateral Weakness

Unilateral Weakness of Gradual Onset

Speech Disorders

Seizures

Pituitary and Parasellar Lesions

Coma

Sensory Disorders

The Posterior Fossa and Cranial Nerves

Dementia and Psychotic States

Congenital Lesions

Suggested Further Reading

Pathology Index

Index


Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183480

About the Author

