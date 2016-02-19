Brain Imaging: An Introduction presents diverse manifestations of brain disease as shown by neuroradiology. It discusses the full potential of new diagnostic techniques. It addresses the technique most appropriate for a given injury. Some of the topics covered in the book are the plain skull radiographs; plain-film tomography; radionucleic brain scanning; cerebral angiography; pituitary and parasellar lesions; sensory disorders; malignant glioma; the posterior fossa and cranial nerves; dementia and psychotic states; imaging tecniques in brain diagnosis; and metastatic disease. The definition of craniotomy is covered. The hyperostosis of sphenoid wing is discussed. The text describes the skull fracture, intracranial air, and leptomeningeal cyst. A study of the cerebral ultrasound and cerebral angiography are presented. A chapter is devoted to the angiographic pathology and computerized axial tomography. Another section focuses on the use of magnetic resonance imaging. The book can provide useful information to radiologists, doctors, physical therapists, students, and researchers.