Brain Browser is designed to assist researchers as well as beginning and advanced neuroscience students in their efforts to organise, analyse, and contribute to the growing detailed knowledge of the brain. Brain Browser serves as an electronic notebook for neuroanatomy and offers numerous educational and research applications.

System Requirements:

IBM PC or fully compatible with Intel 80286 (or later) processor Mouse or other pointing device.

2 MB of RAM (minimum)

1.44 MB 3.5" disk drive

Hard disk drive with 10 MB available

Any Windows-compatible videographics adaptor and monitor

DOS 3.1 or later (5.0) recommended

Microsoft Windows 3.1

Department site licenses are available, as well as a buyer's frequency plan. Contact the publisher for complete details.