Brain Browser - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121072506

Brain Browser

1st Edition

Hypercard® Application for the Macintosh®

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9781483284941
eBook ISBN: 9780121072506
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 227
Description

Brain Browser is designed to assist researchers as well as beginning and advanced neuroscience students in their efforts to organise, analyse, and contribute to the growing detailed knowledge of the brain. Brain Browser serves as an electronic notebook for neuroanatomy and offers numerous educational and research applications.

System Requirements:

IBM PC or fully compatible with Intel 80286 (or later) processor Mouse or other pointing device.

2 MB of RAM (minimum)

1.44 MB 3.5" disk drive

Hard disk drive with 10 MB available

Any Windows-compatible videographics adaptor and monitor

DOS 3.1 or later (5.0) recommended

Microsoft Windows 3.1

Table of Contents


Introduction

What Do I Need to Run Brain Browser?

Getting Started

If You Have a Hard Disk

If You Do Not Have a Hard Disk

Log In

Help: The Brain Browser On-Line Tutorial

Using Help as a Tutorial

Moving through Help

Moving to and from Help

Finding Help Stacks

Exercises

Browsing through NeuroNavigator

Finding a Structure in NeuroNavigator

Making a New DataMaker Report

Making Electronic Notes in DataMaker

Entering Simple Data in DataMaker

Making Morphometric Measurements in DataMaker

Linking from NeuroNavigator to Linker

Displaying and Browsing through a Place Card and Its Circuit Connections

Creating a New Place Card and Defining Circuit Connections

Adding a New Place to Linker Glossary

Adding or Editing Subplaces in Linker Glossary

Searching for Some Linker Data and Making Reports

Creating Files for Data Exchange from Linker

Creating Aliases for the Nomenclature

Reference

Standard Buttons

Choose Page

Learner

NeuroNavigator

DataMaker

Linker List of Defined Places

Linker Places

Linker Circuits

Linker Glossary

Search Results

Report Screens

Dictionary

References

Aliases

Index

Details

No. of pages:
227
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483284941
eBook ISBN:
9780121072506

About the Author

Author Unknown

Ratings and Reviews

