Brain Browser
1st Edition
Hypercard® Application for the Macintosh®
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Brain Browser is designed to assist researchers as well as beginning and advanced neuroscience students in their efforts to organise, analyse, and contribute to the growing detailed knowledge of the brain. Brain Browser serves as an electronic notebook for neuroanatomy and offers numerous educational and research applications.
System Requirements:
IBM PC or fully compatible with Intel 80286 (or later) processor Mouse or other pointing device.
2 MB of RAM (minimum)
1.44 MB 3.5" disk drive
Hard disk drive with 10 MB available
Any Windows-compatible videographics adaptor and monitor
DOS 3.1 or later (5.0) recommended
Microsoft Windows 3.1
Department site licenses are available, as well as a buyer's frequency plan. Contact the publisher for complete details.
Table of Contents
Introduction
What Do I Need to Run Brain Browser?
Getting Started
If You Have a Hard Disk
If You Do Not Have a Hard Disk
Log In
Help: The Brain Browser On-Line Tutorial
Using Help as a Tutorial
Moving through Help
Moving to and from Help
Finding Help Stacks
Exercises
Browsing through NeuroNavigator
Finding a Structure in NeuroNavigator
Making a New DataMaker Report
Making Electronic Notes in DataMaker
Entering Simple Data in DataMaker
Making Morphometric Measurements in DataMaker
Linking from NeuroNavigator to Linker
Displaying and Browsing through a Place Card and Its Circuit Connections
Creating a New Place Card and Defining Circuit Connections
Adding a New Place to Linker Glossary
Adding or Editing Subplaces in Linker Glossary
Searching for Some Linker Data and Making Reports
Creating Files for Data Exchange from Linker
Creating Aliases for the Nomenclature
Reference
Standard Buttons
Choose Page
Learner
NeuroNavigator
DataMaker
Linker List of Defined Places
Linker Places
Linker Circuits
Linker Glossary
Search Results
Report Screens
Dictionary
References
Aliases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 227
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780121072506
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284941