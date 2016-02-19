Brain Browser
1st Edition
A Spinnaker PlusTM-Based Hypertext Aplication for Microsoft(r) WindowsTM
Description
Brain Browser is designed to assist researchers as well as beginning and advanced neuroscience students in their efforts to organize, analyze, and contribute to the growing detailed knowledge of the brain. Brain Browser serves as an electronic notebook for neuroanatomy and offers numerous educational and research applications. For the Student: Learn the organization and structure of the rat brain Organize your knowledge of brain function and structure Store neuroanatomical references and terms in an efficient manner For the Advanced Neuroscientist: Add your own experimental results and build a personal database Organize and recall multiple items of complexly interrelated data Develop a more efficient and organized way to write papers and do research
Brain Browser consists of four main Hypertext stacks:
Learner introduces the beginner to rat brain organization and provides elementary coverage of circuits, cells, and neurotransmitters.
NeuroNavigator presents a computer atlas based on The Rat Brain: In Stereotaxic Coordinates, by George Paxinos and Charles Watson (Academic Press, Second Edition, 1986).
Linker is an extensive database of neuronal circuitry (the afferent and efferent connections between brain locations).
DataMaker enables users to add or modify templates of the atlas plates with their own data.
About the Author
Floyd Bloom
Floyd Bloom was the editor of Science magazine, now Brain Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scripps Clinic & Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:The authors have produced...a way of viewing and creating a database of brain structures and circuits that can actually be fun...A whole array of information lies only a click of the mouse away. Information on afferent and efferent circuitry, cell types, neurotransmitters, receptors, second messengers, systems, topography, collaterals, ion channels and even birth dates can be brought to life. @source:--TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES @qu:Easy to use...it has both educational and research functions...Should be especially appealing to the new generation of neuroscientists....Useful for graduate and postgraduate education...A unique product....A convenient and fun way to organize information about the chemical neuroanatomy of the brain. @source:--SCIENCE