Brain Browser - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121072407

Brain Browser

1st Edition

A Spinnaker PlusTM-Based Hypertext Aplication for Microsoft(r) WindowsTM

Authors: Floyd Bloom
eBook ISBN: 9781483284934
eBook ISBN: 9780121072407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th January 1994
Page Count: 227
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Brain Browser is designed to assist researchers as well as beginning and advanced neuroscience students in their efforts to organize, analyze, and contribute to the growing detailed knowledge of the brain. Brain Browser serves as an electronic notebook for neuroanatomy and offers numerous educational and research applications. For the Student: Learn the organization and structure of the rat brain Organize your knowledge of brain function and structure Store neuroanatomical references and terms in an efficient manner For the Advanced Neuroscientist: Add your own experimental results and build a personal database Organize and recall multiple items of complexly interrelated data Develop a more efficient and organized way to write papers and do research

Brain Browser consists of four main Hypertext stacks:

Learner introduces the beginner to rat brain organization and provides elementary coverage of circuits, cells, and neurotransmitters.

NeuroNavigator presents a computer atlas based on The Rat Brain: In Stereotaxic Coordinates, by George Paxinos and Charles Watson (Academic Press, Second Edition, 1986).

Linker is an extensive database of neuronal circuitry (the afferent and efferent connections between brain locations).

DataMaker enables users to add or modify templates of the atlas plates with their own data.

In addition, the Reference program, containing more than 320 references, links any desired reference to any data point. The Dictionary defines terms used in Brain Browser and allows users to add new entries. The program includes five high-density disks, a user's manual, and a complete tutorial. User support is provided by electronic mail on CompuServe(r). Department site licenses are available, as well as a buyer's frequency plan. Contact the publisher for complete details. Brain Browser(tm) is a trademark of The Scripps Research Institute. PLUS(tm) is a trademark of Spinnaker Software Corporation Microsoft(r) Windows(tm) is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation. IBM(r) is a registered trademark of International Business Machines, Inc. CompuServe(r) is a registered trademark of CompuServe, Inc. Macintosh(r) is a registered trademark of Apple Computer Inc. Hypercard(r) is a registered trademark of Apple Computer Inc. Intel(r) is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation.

Table of Contents


Introduction

What Do I Need to Run Brain Browser?

Getting Started

Log In

Description of Learner

Description of NeuroNavigator

Description of Linker

Description of DataMaker

Conclusion

Tutorial

Browsing through NeuroNavigator

Finding a Structure in NeuroNavigator

Making a New DataMaker Report

Making Electronic Notes in DataMaker

Entering Some Simple Data in DataMaker

Making Morphometric Measurements in DataMaker

Linking from NeuroNavigator to Linker

Displaying and Browsing through a Place Card and Its Circuit Connections

Creating a New Place for a Structure and Defining Circuit Connections

Adding a New Place to the List of Available Places

Adding Subplaces to the List of Available Places or Editing Subplaces

Searching for Some Linker Data and Making Reports

Creating DIFs for Data Exchange from Linker

Creating Aliases for the Nomenclature

Conclusion

Reference

Choose Page

Learner

NeuroNavigator

Search Results

Linker

DataMaker

Dictionary

References

Aliases

Report Screens

Toolbox

Index

Details

No. of pages:
227
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483284934
eBook ISBN:
9780121072407

About the Author

Floyd Bloom

Floyd Bloom was the editor of Science magazine, now Brain Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Clinic & Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:The authors have produced...a way of viewing and creating a database of brain structures and circuits that can actually be fun...A whole array of information lies only a click of the mouse away. Information on afferent and efferent circuitry, cell types, neurotransmitters, receptors, second messengers, systems, topography, collaterals, ion channels and even birth dates can be brought to life. @source:--TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES @qu:Easy to use...it has both educational and research functions...Should be especially appealing to the new generation of neuroscientists....Useful for graduate and postgraduate education...A unique product....A convenient and fun way to organize information about the chemical neuroanatomy of the brain. @source:--SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.