Brain Banking, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Brain Donor Recruitment Strategies
1. The Netherlands Brain Bank for Psychiatry
2. Brain donation procedures in the sudden death brain bank in Edinburgh
Section II. Brain Bank Networks
3. Autism BrainNet
4. The NIH NeuroBioBank: Creating opportunities for human brain research
Section III. Ethical Aspects of Brain Banking and Management of Brain Banks
5. Design of a European code of conduct for brain banking
6. A review of brain biorepository management and operations
7. A new viewpoint: running a non-profit brain bank as a business
Section IV. Brain Dissection, Tissue Processing and Tissue Dissemination
8. The New York Brain Bank of Columbia University: Practical highlights of 35 years of experience
9. Neurochemical markers as potential indicators of post-mortem tissue quality
Section V. Neuropathological Diagnosis
10. Minimal neuropathological diagnosis for brain banking in the normal middle aged and aged brain and in neurodegenerative disorders
11. Brain donation at autopsy: Clinical characterization and toxicological analyses
Section VI. Brain Donor Data: Clinical, Genetic, Radiologic and Research Data Storage and Mining
12. Information technology for brain banking
13. Collecting, storing and mining research data in a brain bank
14. What can we learn about brain donors? Use of clinical information in human postmortem brain research
15. The art of matching brain tissue from patients and controls for postmortem research
Section VII. Human Brain Tissue Analyses: Old and New Techniques
16. Considerations for optimal use of postmortem human brains for molecular psychiatry: Lessons from schizophrenia
17. Epigenetic analysis of human brain tissue
18. Laser microdissection and gene expression profiling in the human postmortem brain
19. Purification of cells from fresh human brain tissue: Primary human glial cells
20. Proteomics and lipidomics in the human brain
21. 3-D imaging in the post-mortem human brain with CLARITY and CUBIC
22. Neuronal life after death: Electrophysiological recordings from neurons in adult human brain tissue obtained through surgical resection or post-mortem
23. Post-mortem magnetic resonance imaging
24. Cyto- and receptorarchitectonic mapping of the human brain
25. Mapping pathological circuitry in schizophrenia
Description
Brain Banking, Volume 150, serves as the only book on the market offering comprehensive coverage of the functional realities of brain banking. It focuses on brain donor recruitment strategies, brain bank networks, ethical issues, brain dissection/tissue processing/tissue dissemination, neuropathological diagnosis, brain donor data, and techniques in brain tissue analysis. In accordance with massive initiatives, such as BRAIN and the EU Human Brain Project, abnormalities and potential therapeutic targets of neurological and psychiatric disorders need to be validated in human brain tissue, thus requiring substantial numbers of well characterized human brains of high tissue quality with neurological and psychiatric diseases.
Key Features
- Offers comprehensive coverage of the functional realities of brain banking, with a focus on brain donor recruitment strategies, brain bank networks, ethical issues, and more
- Serves as a valuable resource for staff in existing brain banks by highlighting best practices
- Enhances the sharing of expertise between existing banks and highlights a range of techniques applicable to banked tissue for neuroscience researchers
- Authored by leaders from brain banks around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in the fields of neurology and clinical neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636423
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636393
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Ingeborg Huitinga Series Volume Editor
Inge Huitinga completed her study Medical Biology in 1988 at the VUmc in Amsterdam. She obtained her PhD degree on the investigation of mechanisms of demyelination in multiple sclerosis (MS) cum laude at the Vrije Universiteit in 1992. Between 1992 and 1999 Inge continued working on the pathology of MS, part at VUmc, part at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN) in the group of prof. Dick Swaab, and part in Oxford, UK. In 1999 she received as the first the prestigious MS Fellowship of the Stichting MS Research, to investigate neuronal functioning in MS and was appointed at the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Science (KNAW). In 2006 she became director of the Netherlands Brain Bank (NBB) and started her own Neuroimmunology Research Group and published more than 120 scientific papers on MS with a focus on MS and microglia and effects of steroid hormones. She professionalized the NBB and drafted international ethical and legal guidelines for Brain Banking resulting in a Code of Conduct for Brain Banking, published in 2015. In 2012 she obtained a substantial NWO grant of 3.45 M-euro to start a brain bank for psychiatry within the NBB: NHB-Psy, a national consortium of NBB/KNAW with 5 Dutch university medical centers to run a brain donation and autopsy program for 7 psychiatric diseases.Tissue of these donors are sent to researchers worldwide. https://nin.nl/research/researchgroups/huitinga-group/ www.brainbank.nl www.nbb-psy.nl
Affiliations and Expertise
Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN), Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Maree Webster Series Volume Editor
Dr. Maree Jean Webster is from the Stanley Medical Research Institute, Laboratory of Brain Research, in Rockville, Maryland, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanley Medical Research Institute, Kensington, Maryland, USA.