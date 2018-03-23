Brain Banking, Volume 150

Section I. Brain Donor Recruitment Strategies

1. The Netherlands Brain Bank for Psychiatry

2. Brain donation procedures in the sudden death brain bank in Edinburgh

Section II. Brain Bank Networks

3. Autism BrainNet

4. The NIH NeuroBioBank: Creating opportunities for human brain research

Section III. Ethical Aspects of Brain Banking and Management of Brain Banks

5. Design of a European code of conduct for brain banking

6. A review of brain biorepository management and operations

7. A new viewpoint: running a non-profit brain bank as a business

Section IV. Brain Dissection, Tissue Processing and Tissue Dissemination

8. The New York Brain Bank of Columbia University: Practical highlights of 35 years of experience

9. Neurochemical markers as potential indicators of post-mortem tissue quality

Section V. Neuropathological Diagnosis

10. Minimal neuropathological diagnosis for brain banking in the normal middle aged and aged brain and in neurodegenerative disorders

11. Brain donation at autopsy: Clinical characterization and toxicological analyses

Section VI. Brain Donor Data: Clinical, Genetic, Radiologic and Research Data Storage and Mining

12. Information technology for brain banking

13. Collecting, storing and mining research data in a brain bank

14. What can we learn about brain donors? Use of clinical information in human postmortem brain research

15. The art of matching brain tissue from patients and controls for postmortem research

Section VII. Human Brain Tissue Analyses: Old and New Techniques

16. Considerations for optimal use of postmortem human brains for molecular psychiatry: Lessons from schizophrenia

17. Epigenetic analysis of human brain tissue

18. Laser microdissection and gene expression profiling in the human postmortem brain

19. Purification of cells from fresh human brain tissue: Primary human glial cells

20. Proteomics and lipidomics in the human brain

21. 3-D imaging in the post-mortem human brain with CLARITY and CUBIC

22. Neuronal life after death: Electrophysiological recordings from neurons in adult human brain tissue obtained through surgical resection or post-mortem

23. Post-mortem magnetic resonance imaging

24. Cyto- and receptorarchitectonic mapping of the human brain

25. Mapping pathological circuitry in schizophrenia