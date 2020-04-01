Brain and Nature-Inspired Learning Computation and Recognition
1st Edition
Description
Computation, learning and recognition inspired by the brain and biological mechanisms is an area of rapid growth and is a core component of the push towards artificial intelligence technologies. Brain and Nature-Inspired Learning, Computation, and Recognition presents a systematic analysis of neural networks, natural computing, machine
learning and compression, algorithms and applications, inspired by the brain and biological mechanisms found in nature.
Twenty-two chapters are organised into two parts. Part one introduces developments and main applications. Part two presents algorithms and simulations. Developments in brain and nature-inspired learning have promoted interest in image processing, clustering problems, change detection, control theory, and other disciplines. The title discusses the main problems and applications pertaining to bio-inspired computation and recognition, introducing algorithm implementation, model simulation, and practical application of parameter setting. Readers will find solutions to problems in computation and recognition, particularly neural networks, natural computing, machine learning and compressed sensing. This volume offers a comprehensive and well-structured introduction to brain and nature-inspired learning, computation, and recognition.
Key Features
- Presents an invaluable systematic introduction to brain and nature-inspired learning, computation, and recognition
- Describes the biological mechanisms, mathematical analyses, and the scientific principles behind brain and nature-inspired learning, calculation and recognition
- Systematically analyses neural networks, natural computing, machine learning and compression, algorithms and applications inspired by the brain and biological mechanisms found in nature
- Discusses the theory and application of algorithms and neural networks, natural computing, machine learning and compression perception
- Combines the main problems of image processing, clustering and change detection, with algorithm realization, model simulation, and parameter setting in one carefully-structured introduction
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in brain and nature-inspired learning, intelligent control, natural computing, machine learning, compressed sensing, signal processing, and image processing; Data scientists and those interested in statistical learning. Researchers and postgraduate students in education
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. The models and structure of neural network
3. Theoretical Basis of Natural Computation
4. Theoretical basis of machine learning
5. Theoretical basis of compressive sensing
6. SAR image
7. POLSAR Image Classification
8. Hyperspectral Image
9. Multiobjective Evolutionary Algorithm (MOEA) based Sparse Clustering
10. MOEA Based Community Detection
11. Evolutionary Computation Based Multiobjective Capacitated Arc Routing Optimizations
12. Multiobjective Optimization Algorithm Based Image Segmentation
13. Graph regularized Feature Selection based on spectral learning and subspace learning
14. Semi-supervised learning based on mixed knowledge information and nuclear norm regularization
15. Fast clustering methods based on learning spectral embedding
16. Fast clustering methods based on affinity propagation and density-weighted
17. SAR image processing based on similarity measure and discriminant feature learning
18. Hyperspectral image processing based on sparse learning and sparse graph
19. Non convex compressed sensing framework based on block strategy and overcomplete dictionary
20. The sparse representation combined with FCM in compressed sensing
21. Compressed sensing by collaborative reconstruction
22. Hyperspectral image classification based on spectral information divergence and sparse representation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197950
About the Author
Licheng Jiao
Licheng Jiao is Distinguished Professor with the School of Electronic Engineering at Xidian University, Xian, in China. He has led approximately 40 important scientific research projects and has authored or co-authored over ten monographs and 100 papers in international journals and conferences. He is a member of the IEEE X’ian Section Executive Committee and the Chairman of the Awards and Recognition Committee, and vice-president of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence. His affiliations include the Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding at the Ministry of Education, the International Research Center for Intelligent Perception and Computation, the Joint International Research Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Computation, and the School of Artificial Intelligence at Xidian University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding of Ministry of Education, School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, Xi’an, China
Ronghua Shang
Ronghua Shang is Professor, and a member of the Key Laboratory of Education in China and the Innovation Team at the Ministry of Education. He is affiliated with the Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding at the Ministry of Education, the International Research Center for Intelligent Perception and Computation, the Joint International Research Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Computation, and the School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, in Xi’an, China. He works with the Intelligent Information Processing Team. He is a doctoral supervisor, has managed three national natural science foundations, and numerous other major research projects. He is widely published in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding of Ministry of Education, School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, Xi’an, China
Fang Liu
Fang Liu is an Academic Leader at Xidian University in Xi’an, China, and a member of the 111 Program. He is affiliated with the Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding at the Ministry of Education, the International Research Center for Intelligent Perception and Computation, the Joint International Research Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Computation, and the School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, in Xi’an, China. He is a senior member of the IEEE, the Chinese Institute of Electronics, and works with the professional committee of artificial intelligence and pattern recognition in Shaanxi. He has published several papers in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding of Ministry of Education, School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, Xi’an, China
Weitong Zhang
Weitong Zhang is s PhD researcher in the School of Circuits and Communication Engineering at Xidian University in Xi’an, China. She is affiliated with the Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding at the Ministry of Education, the International Research Center for Intelligent Perception and Computation, the Joint International Research Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Computation, and the School of Artificial Intelligence, also at Xidian University. Her research focusses on dynamic complex networks, intelligence optimization, community detection, and deep learning. She has published several papers in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD researcher, Key Laboratory of Intelligent Perception and Image Understanding of Ministry of Education, School of Artificial Intelligence, Xidian University, Xi’an, China