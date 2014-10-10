Braiding Technology for Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091352, 9780857099211

Braiding Technology for Textiles

1st Edition

Principles, Design and Processes

Authors: Yordan Kyosev
eBook ISBN: 9780857099211
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091352
Paperback ISBN: 9780081013298
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
215.41
183.10
149.00
126.65
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
200.00
170.00
120.00
102.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
  • Preface
  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgements
  • 1. Introduction: the main types of braided structure using maypole braiding technology
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Maypole braiding
    • 1.3 Spiral braiding
    • 1.4 Lace braiding
    • 1.5 Bobbinet machines
    • 1.6 Cartesian braiding
    • 1.7 Machine and product classification
  • Part One: Patterning and design of braided structures manufactured using maypole braiding technology
    • 2. Patterning of braided products
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 Horn gears
      • 2.3 Carrier and bobbin arrangement
      • 2.4 Structural and pattern representation of maypole braids
      • 2.5 Braiding pattern basics
      • 2.6 Pattern type and carrier arrangement
      • 2.7 Quality and length issues of using ply yarns
    • 3. Structural design of flat and tubular braids
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Flat braids
      • 3.3 Application examples
      • 3.4 Tubular braids
      • 3.5 Advanced patterning
    • 4. Colour design of tubular braids
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Colour patterning basics
      • 4.3 General remarks about the colour design of tubular braids
      • 4.4 Pattern development sequence for tubular braids
      • 4.5 Common patterns for tubular structures
      • 4.6 Conclusions
    • 5. Colour design of flat braids
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Basics of colour patterning of flat braids
      • 5.3 Pattern development sequence for flat braids
      • 5.4 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 1
      • 5.5 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 2 (2:2-1)
      • 5.6 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 3 (3:3-1)
      • 5.7 Conclusions
  • Part Two: Maypole braiding machines and mechanics
    • 6. Braiding machine components
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Carrier motion systems
      • 6.3 Track plate
      • 6.4 Braiding zone and the take-off
      • 6.5 Additional elements in the braiding machine
      • 6.6 Some special configurations
      • 6.7 Sources of further information and advice
    • 7. Carriers for braiding machines
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Carrier features
      • 7.3 Yarn length compensation devices
      • 7.4 Bobbin brakes and bobbin form
      • 7.5 Yarn guides (eyelets, rollers, other elements)
      • 7.6 Carrier modifications for special applications or materials
      • 7.7 Sources of further information and advice
    • 8. The mechanics of the braiding process
      • Abstract
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 Braiding point parameters
      • 8.3 Forces on the braid building yarn segment
      • 8.4 Relationship between take-off velocity and braiding angle
      • 8.5 Braid tension variances during tubular braiding and overbraiding
      • 8.6 Influence of the braiding needles over the braiding process of flat braids
      • 8.7 Bobbin winding tension and the braiding process
      • 8.8 Braiding tension influences over the braided product
      • 8.9 Control of the yarn tension in the braid former
      • 8.10 Sources of further information and advice
    • 9. Carrier mechanics in braiding operations
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Bobbin mass and yarn tension
      • 9.3 Unwinding angle and yarn tension
      • 9.4 Yarn velocity during length compensation
      • 9.5 Yarn tension fluctuations for spring-balanced carriers
      • 9.6 Maximum velocity of weight-balanced carriers
      • 9.7 Future trends
    • 10. Yarn winding operations in braiding
      • Abstract
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 Unwinding
      • 10.3 Control and regulation devices
      • 10.4 Winding
      • 10.5 Machines
      • 10.6 Winding calculations
  • Part Three: Specialist braided structures using maypole braiding technology
    • 11. Spiral braiding
      • Abstract
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 Terminology
      • 11.3 Machine types for producing spiral braids
      • 11.4 Spiral braiding machines
      • 11.5 Equation of motion of the carriers
      • 11.6 Patterning basics for spiral braids
      • 11.7 Colour patterning of spiral braids
      • 11.8 Special properties and applications of spiral braids
      • 11.9 Machines
      • 11.10 Conclusions
    • 12. Square and other types of form braiding
      • Abstract
      • 12.1 Introduction
      • 12.2 Terminology
      • 12.3 Applications of square-braided gaskets
      • 12.4 Patterning for two-track braids
      • 12.5 Patterning for three-track braids
      • 12.6 Patterning for four-track braids
      • 12.7 A braiding machine with variable tracks
      • 12.8 Form braids with more complex forms
      • 12.9 Conclusions
  • Part Four: Computer assisted design (CAD), other software and productivity calculations for braiding
    • 13. Computer assisted design (CAD) software for the design of braided structures
      • Abstract
      • 13.1 Introduction
      • 13.2 Colour design of braided structures
      • 13.3 3D geometrical models
      • 13.4 Custom machine configurator
      • 13.5 Calculations for braiding
      • 13.6 Summary
    • 14. Productivity calculations in braiding
      • Abstract
      • 14.1 Introduction
      • 14.2 Required yarn length
      • 14.3 Weight per metre
      • 14.4 Time for preparation
      • 14.5 Take-off speed, braiding time and productivity
      • 14.6 Calculation examples
      • 14.7 Sources of further information and advice
    • 15. Using MATLAB® for calculations in braiding
      • Abstract
      • 15.1 Introduction
      • 15.2 MATLAB background
      • 15.3 Data Acquisition Toolbox™ and yarn tension measurement
      • 15.4 Conclusions
  • Index

Description

Braided fabrics are made by interlacing yarns or strips of fabric. Braiding produces a wide range of structures for technical textile applications from medical sutures to cables for anchoring ships. Written by one of the world’s leading experts in the field, the book reviews the basic principles, design and processes used in braiding. The book also discusses specialised braiding techniques such as spiral braiding and lace technology.

Key Features

  • Provides a solid foundation in the fundamentals of braiding design, processes and machinery
  • Covers the patterning of braided products and the structural and colour design of both flat and tubular braids
  • Reviews maypole braiding machines and mechanics

Readership

This book will be an important resource for students and researchers, technicians, engineers and technologists from the textile and composites industries, and for R&D managers with an interest in the use of braided structures in the medical, aerospace, marine and engineering industries.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099211
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091352
Paperback ISBN:
9780081013298

Reviews

"...a solid foundation in the fundamentals of braiding design, processes and machinery...an important resource for students and researchers, technicians, engineers and technologies from the textile and composites industries..." --Asian Textile Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yordan Kyosev Author

Dr Yordan Kyosev is Professor of textile materials, textile technology and quality management at the Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany. He has extensive expertise in both braiding technology and mathematical modelling of braided products, and is the author of numerous publications on braiding and the 2014 title Braiding Technology for Textiles. He is also the main developer of the leading braiding CAD software, Texmind Braider.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Textile Materials, Textile Technology and Quality Management, Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.