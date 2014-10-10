Braiding Technology for Textiles
1st Edition
Principles, Design and Processes
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- Preface
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- 1. Introduction: the main types of braided structure using maypole braiding technology
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Maypole braiding
- 1.3 Spiral braiding
- 1.4 Lace braiding
- 1.5 Bobbinet machines
- 1.6 Cartesian braiding
- 1.7 Machine and product classification
- Part One: Patterning and design of braided structures manufactured using maypole braiding technology
- 2. Patterning of braided products
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Horn gears
- 2.3 Carrier and bobbin arrangement
- 2.4 Structural and pattern representation of maypole braids
- 2.5 Braiding pattern basics
- 2.6 Pattern type and carrier arrangement
- 2.7 Quality and length issues of using ply yarns
- 3. Structural design of flat and tubular braids
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Flat braids
- 3.3 Application examples
- 3.4 Tubular braids
- 3.5 Advanced patterning
- 4. Colour design of tubular braids
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Colour patterning basics
- 4.3 General remarks about the colour design of tubular braids
- 4.4 Pattern development sequence for tubular braids
- 4.5 Common patterns for tubular structures
- 4.6 Conclusions
- 5. Colour design of flat braids
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Basics of colour patterning of flat braids
- 5.3 Pattern development sequence for flat braids
- 5.4 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 1
- 5.5 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 2 (2:2-1)
- 5.6 Popular patterns for flat structures with a floating length of 3 (3:3-1)
- 5.7 Conclusions
- 2. Patterning of braided products
- Part Two: Maypole braiding machines and mechanics
- 6. Braiding machine components
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Carrier motion systems
- 6.3 Track plate
- 6.4 Braiding zone and the take-off
- 6.5 Additional elements in the braiding machine
- 6.6 Some special configurations
- 6.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 7. Carriers for braiding machines
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Carrier features
- 7.3 Yarn length compensation devices
- 7.4 Bobbin brakes and bobbin form
- 7.5 Yarn guides (eyelets, rollers, other elements)
- 7.6 Carrier modifications for special applications or materials
- 7.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 8. The mechanics of the braiding process
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Braiding point parameters
- 8.3 Forces on the braid building yarn segment
- 8.4 Relationship between take-off velocity and braiding angle
- 8.5 Braid tension variances during tubular braiding and overbraiding
- 8.6 Influence of the braiding needles over the braiding process of flat braids
- 8.7 Bobbin winding tension and the braiding process
- 8.8 Braiding tension influences over the braided product
- 8.9 Control of the yarn tension in the braid former
- 8.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 9. Carrier mechanics in braiding operations
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Bobbin mass and yarn tension
- 9.3 Unwinding angle and yarn tension
- 9.4 Yarn velocity during length compensation
- 9.5 Yarn tension fluctuations for spring-balanced carriers
- 9.6 Maximum velocity of weight-balanced carriers
- 9.7 Future trends
- 10. Yarn winding operations in braiding
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Unwinding
- 10.3 Control and regulation devices
- 10.4 Winding
- 10.5 Machines
- 10.6 Winding calculations
- 6. Braiding machine components
- Part Three: Specialist braided structures using maypole braiding technology
- 11. Spiral braiding
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Terminology
- 11.3 Machine types for producing spiral braids
- 11.4 Spiral braiding machines
- 11.5 Equation of motion of the carriers
- 11.6 Patterning basics for spiral braids
- 11.7 Colour patterning of spiral braids
- 11.8 Special properties and applications of spiral braids
- 11.9 Machines
- 11.10 Conclusions
- 12. Square and other types of form braiding
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Terminology
- 12.3 Applications of square-braided gaskets
- 12.4 Patterning for two-track braids
- 12.5 Patterning for three-track braids
- 12.6 Patterning for four-track braids
- 12.7 A braiding machine with variable tracks
- 12.8 Form braids with more complex forms
- 12.9 Conclusions
- 11. Spiral braiding
- Part Four: Computer assisted design (CAD), other software and productivity calculations for braiding
- 13. Computer assisted design (CAD) software for the design of braided structures
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Colour design of braided structures
- 13.3 3D geometrical models
- 13.4 Custom machine configurator
- 13.5 Calculations for braiding
- 13.6 Summary
- 14. Productivity calculations in braiding
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Required yarn length
- 14.3 Weight per metre
- 14.4 Time for preparation
- 14.5 Take-off speed, braiding time and productivity
- 14.6 Calculation examples
- 14.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 15. Using MATLAB® for calculations in braiding
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 MATLAB background
- 15.3 Data Acquisition Toolbox™ and yarn tension measurement
- 15.4 Conclusions
- 13. Computer assisted design (CAD) software for the design of braided structures
- Index
Description
Braided fabrics are made by interlacing yarns or strips of fabric. Braiding produces a wide range of structures for technical textile applications from medical sutures to cables for anchoring ships. Written by one of the world’s leading experts in the field, the book reviews the basic principles, design and processes used in braiding. The book also discusses specialised braiding techniques such as spiral braiding and lace technology.
Key Features
- Provides a solid foundation in the fundamentals of braiding design, processes and machinery
- Covers the patterning of braided products and the structural and colour design of both flat and tubular braids
- Reviews maypole braiding machines and mechanics
Readership
This book will be an important resource for students and researchers, technicians, engineers and technologists from the textile and composites industries, and for R&D managers with an interest in the use of braided structures in the medical, aerospace, marine and engineering industries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099211
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091352
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081013298
Reviews
"...a solid foundation in the fundamentals of braiding design, processes and machinery...an important resource for students and researchers, technicians, engineers and technologies from the textile and composites industries..." --Asian Textile Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yordan Kyosev Author
Dr Yordan Kyosev is Professor of textile materials, textile technology and quality management at the Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany. He has extensive expertise in both braiding technology and mathematical modelling of braided products, and is the author of numerous publications on braiding and the 2014 title Braiding Technology for Textiles. He is also the main developer of the leading braiding CAD software, Texmind Braider.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Textile Materials, Textile Technology and Quality Management, Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany