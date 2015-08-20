Braddom's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
5th Edition
Description
The most-trusted resource for physiatry knowledge and techniques, Braddom’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation remains an essential guide for the entire rehabilitation team. With proven science and comprehensive guidance, this medical reference book addresses a range of topics to offer every patient maximum pain relief and optimal return to function.
Key Features
- In-depth coverage of the indications for and limitations of axial and peripheral joints through therapies enables mastery of these techniques.
- Optimize the use of ultrasound in diagnosis and treatment.
- A chapter covering PM&R in the international community serves to broaden your perspective in the field.
- Detailed illustrations allow you to gain a clear visual understanding of important concepts.
Table of Contents
Section 1: EVALUATION
1. The Physiatric History and Physical Examination
2. History and Examination of the Pediatric Patient
3. Adult Neurogenic Communication and Swallowing Disorders
4. Psychological Assessment and Intervention in Rehabilitation
5. Practical Aspects of Impairment Rating and Disability Determination
6. Employment of People with Disabilities
7. Quality and Outcome Measures for Medical Rehabilitation
8. Electrodiagnostic Medicine
Section 2: TREATENT TECHNIQUES AND SPECIAL EQUIPMENT
9. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Upper Limb Amputation
10. Lower Limb Amputation and Gait
11. Upper Limb Orthoses
12. Lower Limb Orthoses
13. Spinal Orthoses
14. Wheelchairs and Seating Systems
15. Therapeutic Exercise
16. Manipulation, Traction, and Massage
17. Physical Agent Modalities
18. Integrative Medicine in Rehabilitation
19. Computer Assistive Devices and Environmental Controls
Section 3: COMMON CLINICAL PROBLEMS
20. Bladder Dysfunction
21. Neurogenic Bowel: Dysfunction and Rehabilitation
22. Sexual Dysfunction and Disability
23. Spasticity
24. Chronic Wounds
25. Vascular Diseases
26. Burns
27. Acute Medical Conditions
28. Chronic Medical Conditions : Pulmonary Disease, Organ Transplantation, and Diabetes
29. Cancer Rehabilitation
30. The Geriatric Patient
31. Rheumatologic Rehabilitation
Section 4: ISSUES IN SPECIFIC DIAGNOSES
32. Common Neck Problems
33. Low Back Pain
34. Osteoporosis
35. Upper Limb Pain and Dysfunction
36. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Lower Limb
37. Chronic Pain
38. Pelvic Floor Disorders
39. Sports Medicine and Adaptive Sports
40. Motor Neuron Diseases
41. Rehabilitation of Patients with Neuropathies
42. Myopathy
43. Traumatic Brain Injury
44. Stroke Syndromes
45. Degenerative Movement Disorders of the Central Nervous System
46. Multiple Sclerosis
47. Cerebral Palsy
48. Myelomeningocele and Other Spinal Dysraphisms
49. Spinal Cord Injury
50. Auditory, Vestibular, and Visual Impairments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323280464
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341103
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341097
About the Author
David X. Cifu
David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia