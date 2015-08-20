Braddom's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323280464, 9780323341103

Braddom's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

5th Edition

Authors: David X. Cifu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323280464
eBook ISBN: 9780323341103
eBook ISBN: 9780323341097
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th August 2015
Page Count: 1232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The most-trusted resource for physiatry knowledge and techniques, Braddom’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation remains an essential guide for the entire rehabilitation team. With proven science and comprehensive guidance, this medical reference book addresses a range of topics to offer every patient maximum pain relief and optimal return to function.

Key Features

  • In-depth coverage of the indications for and limitations of axial and peripheral joints through therapies enables mastery of these techniques.
  • Optimize the use of ultrasound in diagnosis and treatment.
  • A chapter covering PM&R in the international community serves to broaden your perspective in the field.
  • Detailed illustrations allow you to gain a clear visual understanding of important concepts.

Table of Contents

Section 1: EVALUATION

1. The Physiatric History and Physical Examination

2. History and Examination of the Pediatric Patient

3. Adult Neurogenic Communication and Swallowing Disorders

4. Psychological Assessment and Intervention in Rehabilitation

5. Practical Aspects of Impairment Rating and Disability Determination

6. Employment of People with Disabilities

7. Quality and Outcome Measures for Medical Rehabilitation

8. Electrodiagnostic Medicine

Section 2: TREATENT TECHNIQUES AND SPECIAL EQUIPMENT

9. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Upper Limb Amputation

10. Lower Limb Amputation and Gait

11. Upper Limb Orthoses

12. Lower Limb Orthoses

13. Spinal Orthoses

14. Wheelchairs and Seating Systems

15. Therapeutic Exercise

16. Manipulation, Traction, and Massage

17. Physical Agent Modalities

18. Integrative Medicine in Rehabilitation

19. Computer Assistive Devices and Environmental Controls

Section 3: COMMON CLINICAL PROBLEMS

20. Bladder Dysfunction

21. Neurogenic Bowel: Dysfunction and Rehabilitation

22. Sexual Dysfunction and Disability

23. Spasticity

24. Chronic Wounds

25. Vascular Diseases

26. Burns

27. Acute Medical Conditions

28. Chronic Medical Conditions : Pulmonary Disease, Organ Transplantation, and Diabetes

29. Cancer Rehabilitation

30. The Geriatric Patient

31. Rheumatologic Rehabilitation

Section 4: ISSUES IN SPECIFIC DIAGNOSES

32. Common Neck Problems

33. Low Back Pain

34. Osteoporosis

35. Upper Limb Pain and Dysfunction

36. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Lower Limb

37. Chronic Pain

38. Pelvic Floor Disorders

39. Sports Medicine and Adaptive Sports

40. Motor Neuron Diseases

41. Rehabilitation of Patients with Neuropathies

42. Myopathy

43. Traumatic Brain Injury

44. Stroke Syndromes

45. Degenerative Movement Disorders of the Central Nervous System

46. Multiple Sclerosis

47. Cerebral Palsy

48. Myelomeningocele and Other Spinal Dysraphisms

49. Spinal Cord Injury

50. Auditory, Vestibular, and Visual Impairments

Details

No. of pages:
1232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323280464
eBook ISBN:
9780323341103
eBook ISBN:
9780323341097

About the Author

David X. Cifu

David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.