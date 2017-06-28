Braddom’s Rehabilitation Care: A Clinical Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323479042, 9780323497336

Braddom’s Rehabilitation Care: A Clinical Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: David X. Cifu Henry L. Lew
eBook ISBN: 9780323497336
eBook ISBN: 9780323527798
Paperback ISBN: 9780323479042
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2017
Page Count: 416
Description

Concise and portable, Braddom’s Clinical Handbook of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, by Drs. David X. Cifu and Henry L. Lew, gives you dependable, up-to-date content in a handbook format ideally suited for use at the bedside or in outpatient clinics. This quick reference covers the everyday topics you need – assistive devices and orthoses, spasticity, pediatric, adult, and geriatric care, pain management, outcome measures, and much more – all derived from the most trusted name in the field of PM&R.

Key Features

  • Reader-friendly format with succinct, templated chapters for ease of use.

  • Authoritative content derived from the #1 comprehensive reference in the field: Braddom’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

    •

  • An ideal resource for the entire rehabilitation team as a quick reference or study guide.

  • Highlights key concepts spanning the full spectrum of rehabilitation medicine to help optimize outcomes for patients with a range of chronic diseases, impairments, and disabilities.

  • Online videos provide guidance on essential techniques including Muscle Energy Technique; Paraffin Bath; Monophasic Arterial Doppler Waveform; Feeding Training with Putty; Lachman Test; and Carbidopa- and Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia.

  • Includes eSlides complied by internationally renowned experts to summarize key teaching points and clinical pearls.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 Evaluation

1. The Physiatric History and Physical Examination

2. History and Examination of the Pediatric Patient

3. Adult Neurogenic Communication and Swallowing Disorders

4. Psychological Assessment and Intervention in Rehabilitation

5. Practical Aspects Of Impairment Rating And Disability Determination

6. Employment of People with Disabilities

7. Quality and Outcome Measures for Medical Rehabilitation

8. Electrodiagnostic Medicine

SECTION 2 Treatment Techniques and Special Equipment

9. Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Restoration in Upper Limb Amputation

10. Lower Limb Amputation and Gait

11. Upper Limb Orthoses

12. Lower Limb Orthoses

13. Spinal Orthoses

14. Wheelchairs and Seating Systems

15. Therapeutic Exercise

16. Manipulation, Traction, and Massage

17. Physical Agent Modalities

18. Integrative Medicine in Rehabilitation

19. Computer Assistive Devices and Environmental Controls

SECTION 3 Common Clinical Problems

20. Bladder Dysfunction

21. Neurogenic Bowel: Dysfunction and Rehabilitation

22. Sexual Dysfunction and Disability

23. Spasticity

24. Chronic Wounds

25. Vascular Diseases

26. Burns

27. Acute Medical Conditions

28. Chronic Medical Conditions: Pulmonary Disease, Organ Transplantation, and Diabetes

29. Cancer Rehabilitation

30. The Geriatric Patient

31. Rheumatologic Rehabilitation

SECTION 4 Issues in Specific Diagnoses

32. Common Neck Problems

33. Low Back Pain

34. Osteoporosis

35. Upper Limb Pain and Dysfunction

36. Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Lower Limb

37. Chronic Pain

38. Pelvic Floor Disorders

39. Sports Medicine and Adaptive Sports

40. Motor Neuron Diseases

41. Rehabilitation of Patients with Neuropathies

42. Myopathy

43. Traumatic Brain Injury

44. Stroke Syndromes

45. Degenerative Movement Disorders of the Central Nervous System

46. Multiple Sclerosis

47. Cerebral Palsy

48. Myelomeningocele and Other Spinal Dysraphisms

49. Spinal Cord Injury

50. Auditory, Vestibular, and Visual Impairments

Details

About the Author

David X. Cifu

David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia

Henry L. Lew

Affiliations and Expertise

M.D., Ph.D., Tenured Professor and Chair, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI and Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, United States

