Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773268, 9781455773534

Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1

1st Edition

Authors: Perry Pickhardt
eBook ISBN: 9781455773534
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773268
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2012
Description

This issue provides a completely updated review of bowel imaging across the modalities. Topics include CT enterography, CT evaluation of small bowel obstruction, CT evaluation of GI bleeding and mesentecric ischemia, CT colonography: Pitfalls in interpretation, MR enterography, MR colonography, Transabdominal ultrasound for bowel evaluation, MR for rectal cancer staging, Enteroclysis: fluoroscopic and CT techniques and Endoscopic techniques for small bowel imaging.  Readers will be thoroughly up to date on bowel imaging techniques and pitfalls after reading this issue.

About the Authors

Perry Pickhardt Author

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA

