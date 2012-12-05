Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1

This issue provides a completely updated review of bowel imaging across the modalities. Topics include CT enterography, CT evaluation of small bowel obstruction, CT evaluation of GI bleeding and mesentecric ischemia, CT colonography: Pitfalls in interpretation, MR enterography, MR colonography, Transabdominal ultrasound for bowel evaluation, MR for rectal cancer staging, Enteroclysis: fluoroscopic and CT techniques and Endoscopic techniques for small bowel imaging. Readers will be thoroughly up to date on bowel imaging techniques and pitfalls after reading this issue.