Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1
1st Edition
This issue provides a completely updated review of bowel imaging across the modalities. Topics include CT enterography, CT evaluation of small bowel obstruction, CT evaluation of GI bleeding and mesentecric ischemia, CT colonography: Pitfalls in interpretation, MR enterography, MR colonography, Transabdominal ultrasound for bowel evaluation, MR for rectal cancer staging, Enteroclysis: fluoroscopic and CT techniques and Endoscopic techniques for small bowel imaging. Readers will be thoroughly up to date on bowel imaging techniques and pitfalls after reading this issue.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 5th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773534
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773268
Perry Pickhardt Author
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA
Professor Of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA