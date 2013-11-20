Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266666, 9780323266673

Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jordi Rimola
eBook ISBN: 9780323266673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266666
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2013
Description

Editor Jordi Rimola, MD has assembled an important issue on Imaging of the Bowel. Articles will include MR Imaging Techniques of the Bowel, MR Imaging of the Small Bowel in Crohn Disease, MR Colonography in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Emerging Techniques for Evaluating the Bowel, Non Inflammatory Conditions of the Small BowelNon Inflammatory Conditions of the Small Bowel, MR Colonography for Screening and Diagnosis of Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Perianal Disease, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Jordi Rimola Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Barcelona

