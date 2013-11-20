Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jordi Rimola
eBook ISBN: 9780323266673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266666
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2013
Description
Editor Jordi Rimola, MD has assembled an important issue on Imaging of the Bowel. Articles will include MR Imaging Techniques of the Bowel, MR Imaging of the Small Bowel in Crohn Disease, MR Colonography in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Emerging Techniques for Evaluating the Bowel, Non Inflammatory Conditions of the Small BowelNon Inflammatory Conditions of the Small Bowel, MR Colonography for Screening and Diagnosis of Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Perianal Disease, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 20th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323266666
About the Authors
Jordi Rimola Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.