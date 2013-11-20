Bowel Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-1

Editor Jordi Rimola, MD has assembled an important issue on Imaging of the Bowel. Articles will include MR Imaging Techniques of the Bowel, MR Imaging of the Small Bowel in Crohn Disease, MR Colonography in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Emerging Techniques for Evaluating the Bowel, Non Inflammatory Conditions of the Small BowelNon Inflammatory Conditions of the Small Bowel, MR Colonography for Screening and Diagnosis of Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Perianal Disease, and more!