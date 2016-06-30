Bovine Theriogenology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Bovine Theriogenology. Article topics include: Reproductive systems for North American Beef Cattle Herds, Reproductive systems for North American Dairy Cattle Herds, Beef Heifer Development, Dairy Heifer Development, Evaluation of data obtained at pregnancy detection of beef herds ,Synchronization and AI Strategies in Beef Herds, Synchronization and AI Strategies in Dairy Herds, Embryo Transfer, Management of reproductive disease in dairy cattle, Venereal Diseases of Cattle, Diagnosis and Control of Neosporosis, Management and Breeding Soundness Examination of Yearling Bulls, and more!