Bovine Theriogenology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448581, 9780323448789

Bovine Theriogenology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Larson
eBook ISBN: 9780323448789
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448581
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Bovine Theriogenology
    2. Reproductive Systems for North American Beef Cattle Herds
    3. Reproductive Systems for North American Dairy Cattle Herds
    4. Beef Heifer Development
    5. Dairy Heifer Development and Nutrition Management
    6. Evaluating Information Obtained from Diagnosis of Pregnancy Status of Beef Herds
    7. Synchronization and Artificial Insemination Strategies in Beef Cattle
    8. Synchronization and Artificial Insemination Strategies in Dairy Herds
    9. Embryo Transfer (Techniques, Donors, and Recipients)
    10. Management of Reproductive Disease in Dairy Cows
    11. Tritrichomonas foetus Prevention and Control in Cattle
    12. Diagnosis and Control of Viral Diseases of Reproductive Importance: Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis and Bovine Viral Diarrhea
    13. Diagnosis and Control of Bovine Neosporosis
    14. Yearling Bull Breeding Soundness Examination: Special Considerations
    15. Management and Breeding Soundness of Mature Bulls
    16. Management of Male Reproductive Tract Injuries and Disease

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Bovine Theriogenology. Article topics include: Reproductive systems for North American Beef Cattle Herds, Reproductive systems for North American Dairy Cattle Herds, Beef Heifer Development, Dairy Heifer Development, Evaluation of data obtained at pregnancy detection of beef herds ,Synchronization and AI Strategies in Beef Herds, Synchronization and AI Strategies in Dairy Herds, Embryo Transfer, Management of reproductive disease in dairy cattle, Venereal Diseases of Cattle, Diagnosis and Control of Neosporosis, Management and Breeding Soundness Examination of Yearling Bulls, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448789
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448581

About the Authors

Robert Larson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Coleman Chair, Food Animal Production Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas

