Bovine Neonatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705591

Bovine Neonatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: Geof Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705591
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

A comprehensive review of bovine neonatology for the food animal practitioner! Topics include resuscitation and critical care, salmonella, treatment of diarrhea, respiratory disease, mycoplasma bovis diseases, respiratory distress syndrome, septicemia and meningitis, abomasal ulceration/tympany of calves, neonatal immunology and vaccination strategies, and more!

About the Authors

Geof Smith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Population Health and Pathobiology, College of Medicine North Carolina State University

