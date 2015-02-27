Bovine Clinical Pharmacology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356688, 9780323356916

Bovine Clinical Pharmacology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Apley
eBook ISBN: 9780323356916
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356688
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2015
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice is guest edited by Dr. Mike Apley on the topic of Bovine Therapeutics. Article subject areas include: Interpretation of bovine susceptibility, Pain control in cattle, Mastitis, Bovine respiratory disease, Enteric disease, Central nervous system disease, Pinkeye, Genitourinary Problems, Musculoskeletal Problems, and the use of metrics to evaluate therapeutic evidence.

About the Authors

Michael Apley

Affiliations and Expertise

Kansas State

