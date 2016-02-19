Boundary Value Problems is a text material on partial differential equations that teaches solutions of boundary value problems. The book also aims to build up intuition about how the solution of a problem should behave.

The text consists of seven chapters. Chapter 1 covers the important topics of Fourier Series and Integrals. The second chapter deals with the heat equation, introducing separation of variables. Material on boundary conditions and Sturm-Liouville systems is included here. Chapter 3 presents the wave equation; estimation of eigenvalues by the Rayleigh quotient is mentioned briefly. The potential equation is the topic of Chapter 4, which closes with a section on classification of partial differential equations. Chapter 5 briefly covers multidimensional problems and special functions. The last two chapters, Laplace Transforms and Numerical Methods, are discussed in detail.

The book is intended for third and fourth year physics and engineering students.