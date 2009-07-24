Boundary Value Problems - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780123747198, 9780080884417

Boundary Value Problems

6th Edition

and Partial Differential Equations

Authors: David Powers
eBook ISBN: 9780080884417
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th July 2009
Page Count: 520
Description

Boundary Value Problems, Sixth Edition, is the leading text on boundary value problems and Fourier series for professionals and students in engineering, science, and mathematics who work with partial differential equations. In this updated edition, author David Powers provides a thorough overview of solving boundary value problems involving partial differential equations by the methods of separation of variables. Additional techniques used include Laplace transform and numerical methods.

The book contains nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty from basic drills to advanced problem-solving exercises.

Professors and students agree that Powers is a master at creating examples and exercises that skillfully illustrate the techniques used to solve science and engineering problems.

Key Features

Readership

Professionals and students in mathematics and engineering especially those working with partial differential equations

Table of Contents

Differential Equations
1. Fourier Series and Integrals
2. The Heat Equation
3. The Wave Equation
4. The Potential Equation
5. Higher Dimensions and Other Coordinates 
6. Laplace Transform
7. Numerical Methods

About the Author

David Powers

David Powers has taught applied mathematics for over 40 years. His research includes matrix theory, graph theory and applications to biochemistry and engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

