Boundary Value Problems
6th Edition
and Partial Differential Equations
Description
Boundary Value Problems, Sixth Edition, is the leading text on boundary value problems and Fourier series for professionals and students in engineering, science, and mathematics who work with partial differential equations. In this updated edition, author David Powers provides a thorough overview of solving boundary value problems involving partial differential equations by the methods of separation of variables. Additional techniques used include Laplace transform and numerical methods.
The book contains nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty from basic drills to advanced problem-solving exercises.
Professors and students agree that Powers is a master at creating examples and exercises that skillfully illustrate the techniques used to solve science and engineering problems.
Key Features
- Many exercises based on current engineering applications
Readership
Professionals and students in mathematics and engineering especially those working with partial differential equations
Table of Contents
Differential Equations
1. Fourier Series and Integrals
2. The Heat Equation
3. The Wave Equation
4. The Potential Equation
5. Higher Dimensions and Other Coordinates
6. Laplace Transform
7. Numerical Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 24th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884417
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747198
About the Author
David Powers
David Powers has taught applied mathematics for over 40 years. His research includes matrix theory, graph theory and applications to biochemistry and engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA