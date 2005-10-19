Boundary Value Problems - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780080470795

Boundary Value Problems

5th Edition

and Partial Differential Equations

Authors: David Powers
eBook ISBN: 9780080470795
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 2005
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
116.95
99.41
71.00
60.35
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Boundary Value Problems, Fifth Edition, is the leading text on boundary value problems and Fourier series. The author, David Powers, has written a thorough theoretical overview of solving boundary value problems involving partial differential equations by the methods of separation of variables.

Professors and students agree that Powers is a master at creating linear problems that adroitly illustrate the techniques of separation of variables used to solve science and engineering. His expertise is fully apparent in this updated text. The text progresses at a comfortable pace for undergraduates in engineering and mathematics, illustrating the classical methods with clear explanations and hundreds of exercises.

This updated edition contains many new features, including nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty, chapter review questions, and many fully worked examples. This text is ideal for professionals and students in mathematics and engineering, especially those working with partial differential equations.

Key Features

  • Nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty
  • Many fully worked examples

Readership

Professional and students in mathematics and engineering especially those working with partial differential equations

Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 0 -- Differential Equations
Chapter 1 -- Fourier Series and Integrals Chapter 2-- The Heat Equation Chapter 3 -- The Wave Equation Chapter 4 -- The Potential Equation Chapter 5 -- Higher Dimensions & Other Coordinates Chapter 6 -- Laplace Transform Chapter 7 -- Numerical Methods Bibliography Appendix Answers to Odd Numbered Exercises Index

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080470795

About the Author

David Powers

David Powers has taught applied mathematics for over 40 years. His research includes matrix theory, graph theory and applications to biochemistry and engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA

Reviews

"[Boundary Value Problems] contains many novel problems inspired by the scientific literature. I appreciate that many of these problems include realistic parameter values, and that I can easily extend them to make them more open-ended or to involve numeric or symbolic mathematical programs." -Darryl Yong, Harvey Mudd College "This book provides a great introduction to solving partial differential equations. Students will find the level of the text to be understandable. The pace is comfortable where review and fundamental building blocks reinforce student skills while directing these details toward application in later sections." -Catherine Crawford, Elmhurst College

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.