Boundary Value Problems
5th Edition
and Partial Differential Equations
Description
Boundary Value Problems, Fifth Edition, is the leading text on boundary value problems and Fourier series. The author, David Powers, has written a thorough theoretical overview of solving boundary value problems involving partial differential equations by the methods of separation of variables.
Professors and students agree that Powers is a master at creating linear problems that adroitly illustrate the techniques of separation of variables used to solve science and engineering. His expertise is fully apparent in this updated text. The text progresses at a comfortable pace for undergraduates in engineering and mathematics, illustrating the classical methods with clear explanations and hundreds of exercises.
This updated edition contains many new features, including nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty, chapter review questions, and many fully worked examples. This text is ideal for professionals and students in mathematics and engineering, especially those working with partial differential equations.
Key Features
- Nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty
- Many fully worked examples
Readership
Professional and students in mathematics and engineering especially those working with partial differential equations
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 0 -- Differential Equations
Chapter 1 -- Fourier Series and Integrals Chapter 2-- The Heat Equation Chapter 3 -- The Wave Equation Chapter 4 -- The Potential Equation Chapter 5 -- Higher Dimensions & Other Coordinates Chapter 6 -- Laplace Transform Chapter 7 -- Numerical Methods Bibliography Appendix Answers to Odd Numbered Exercises Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 19th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470795
About the Author
David Powers
David Powers has taught applied mathematics for over 40 years. His research includes matrix theory, graph theory and applications to biochemistry and engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA
Reviews
"[Boundary Value Problems] contains many novel problems inspired by the scientific literature. I appreciate that many of these problems include realistic parameter values, and that I can easily extend them to make them more open-ended or to involve numeric or symbolic mathematical programs." -Darryl Yong, Harvey Mudd College "This book provides a great introduction to solving partial differential equations. Students will find the level of the text to be understandable. The pace is comfortable where review and fundamental building blocks reinforce student skills while directing these details toward application in later sections." -Catherine Crawford, Elmhurst College