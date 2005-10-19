Boundary Value Problems, Fifth Edition, is the leading text on boundary value problems and Fourier series. The author, David Powers, has written a thorough theoretical overview of solving boundary value problems involving partial differential equations by the methods of separation of variables.

Professors and students agree that Powers is a master at creating linear problems that adroitly illustrate the techniques of separation of variables used to solve science and engineering. His expertise is fully apparent in this updated text. The text progresses at a comfortable pace for undergraduates in engineering and mathematics, illustrating the classical methods with clear explanations and hundreds of exercises.

This updated edition contains many new features, including nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty, chapter review questions, and many fully worked examples. This text is ideal for professionals and students in mathematics and engineering, especially those working with partial differential equations.