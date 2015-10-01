Boundary Value Problems for Systems of Differential, Difference and Fractional Equations: Positive Solutions discusses the concept of a differential equation that brings together a set of additional constraints called the boundary conditions.

As boundary value problems arise in several branches of math given the fact that any physical differential equation will have them, this book will provide a timely presentation on the topic. Problems involving the wave equation, such as the determination of normal modes, are often stated as boundary value problems.

To be useful in applications, a boundary value problem should be well posed. This means that given the input to the problem there exists a unique solution, which depends continuously on the input. Much theoretical work in the field of partial differential equations is devoted to proving that boundary value problems arising from scientific and engineering applications are in fact well-posed.