Boundary Layer Flow over Elastic Surfaces
1st Edition
Compliant Surfaces and Combined Methods for Marine Vessel Drag Reduction
Description
While other methods of drag reduction are well-known in marine R&D and ship design environments worldwide, compliant coating drag reduction remains less well-known and poorly understood. This important book presents cutting-edge techniques and findings from research sources not generally accessible by Western researchers and engineers, aiding the application and further development of this potentially important technology.
Beginning with an introduction to drag reduction that places the authors’ work on elastic surfaces and combined techniques in context, the book moves on to provide a comprehensive study of drag reduction through elastic coating with both flow and material properties considered. Coverage includes:
- Experimental findings around coherent vortical structures (CVS) in turbulent boundary layers and methods of controlling them
- Static and dynamic mechanical characteristics of elastic composite coatings, as well as new techniques and devices developed for their measurement
- Combined methods of flow control and drag reduction, including the effect of injection of polymer solutions, elastic coatings and generated longitudinal vortical structures on hydrodynamic resistance
Intended as a reference for senior engineers and researchers concerned with the drag reduction and the dynamics of turbulent boundary layer flows, Boundary Layer Flow over Elastic Surfaces provides a unique source of information on compliant surface drag reduction and the experimental techniques around it that have shown measurable and repeatable improvements over recent years.
This compilation of research findings and new techniques developed for measurement will aid R&D engineers, naval architects and senior designers in their quest to achieve drag reductions that will deliver significant efficiency savings.
Key Features
- Unique source of information on compliant surface drag reduction—an important area of technology with practical application to ships—from otherwise inaccessible research studies
- Updates the knowledge-base on boundary layer flow and surface friction reduction, critical topics in the global quest for increased ship efficiency and fuel economy
- Reveals new techniques and devices developed for measurement and provides a comprehensive study of drag reduction through elastic coating with both flow and material properties covered
Readership
Research engineers, design engineers, naval architects and academics within marine engineering environments, including naval and defense institutions, marine research facilities, manufacturers of large marine vessels, etc.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Symbols
Indices
Abbreviations
Chapter 1. Interaction of the Free Stream with an Elastic Surface
1.1 Introductory Remarks
1.2 Basic Types of Coherent Vortical Structures arising in the Flow about a Body, and Methods of their Control
1.3 Coherent Structures in a Turbulent Boundary Layer
1.4 The Flow over Elastic Surfaces
1.5 Experimental Studies on the Characteristics of Elastic Plates
1.6 Experimental Investigations of Coherent Vortical Structures in a Transitional Boundary Layer on the Flow over a Rigid Plate
1.7 Distribution of Disturbing Movement across the Thickness of a Laminar Boundary Layer over a Rigid Surface
1.8 Physical Process of Laminar–Turbulent Transition of a Boundary Layer over a Rigid Plate
1.9 Hydrobionic Principles of Drag Reduction
1.10 Experimental Investigation of Coherent Vortical Structures in a Transitional Boundary Layer over an Elastic Plate
1.11 Distribution of Disturbing Movement on the Thickness of a Laminar Boundary Layer on an Elastic Surface
1.12 Receptivity of the Boundary Layer to Different Disturbances
1.13 The Boundary Layer as a Heterogeneous, Asymmetric Wave-Guide
1.14 Control Methods of the CVSs of a Boundary Layer
1.15 Physical Substantiation of the Interaction Mechanism of the Flow with an Elastic Surface
Chapter 2. Types of Elastic Surfaces and Research of their Mechanical Characteristics
2.1 Models of Elastic Surfaces
2.2 Mechanical Characteristics of Elastomers
2.3 Methods of Measuring the Mechanical Characteristics of Elastomers
2.4 The Apparatus and Devices for Measuring the Mechanical Characteristics of Elastomers
2.5 Construction of Elastic Surfaces
2.6 Main Similarity Parameters
2.7 Measurement of Static Mechanical Characteristics of Elastomers
2.8 Measurement of Dynamic Characteristics of Elastomers
2.9 Oscillations and Waves in Composite Elastomers
Chapter 3. The Turbulent Boundary Layer over Elastic Plates
3.1 Experimental Equipment and Methods of Measurement
3.2 Velocity Profiles of Average Speed over Elastic Plates
3.3 Profiles of Fluctuation Velocities
3.4 Velocity Field in the Near-Wall Region
3.5 Energy Balance of a Turbulent Boundary Layer over an Elastic Plate
3.6 Correlation and Spectral Parameters of a Turbulent Boundary Layer over an Elastic Plate
Chapter 4. Fluctuations of an Elastic Surface in a Turbulent Boundary Layer
4.1 Apparatus for Research on Fluctuations of an Elastic Surface
4.2 Investigation of Fluctuations of an Elastic Surface
4.3 Structure of a Turbulent Boundary Layer over Elastic Plates in Water
4.4 Interaction of Different Disturbances in a Boundary Layer over Elastic Plates
4.5 Boundary Layer over a Controlled Elastic Plate
4.6 Investigation of Velocity Fluctuations on Dolphin Skin
Chapter 5. Experimental Investigation of Friction Drag
5.1 Methods of Determining Friction Drag on Plates
5.2 The Complex Apparatus for Experimental Research
5.3 Experimental Investigations of Friction Drag on Elastic Plates
5.4 Drag of Cylinders in the Longitudinal Flow
5.5 Friction Drag of Elastic Cylinders in a Longitudinal Flow
5.6 Influence of Polymer Additives on the Friction Drag of an Elastic Plate
5.7 Engineering Method for the Selection of Elastic Plates
Chapter 6. Hydrobionics and the Anatomy of Fast Swimming Hydrobionts
6.1 Interaction of High-Speed Hydrobionts and Flow
6.2 Experimental Research of Bodies with Xiphoid Tips
6.3 Theoretical Research on Bodies with Xiphoid Tips
6.4 Combined Method of Drag Reduction of a Body with a Xiphoid Tip and Injection of Polymer Solutions
6.5 Physical Mechanism of the Influence of Xiphoid Tip on Drag Reduction
6.6 Kinematic Characteristics of the Model Flow at the Injection of Polymer Solution through a Ring Slot
6.7 Method and Apparatus for the Optimum Injection of Liquids in a Boundary Layer
6.8 Modeling of Disturbance Development in the Flow Behind a Ledge
6.9 Basic Conclusions
Chapter 7. Mathematical Modeling of the Turbulent Boundary Layer with Injection of Polymer Additives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Statement of Problem
7.3 Brief Analysis of Known Results for Turbulent Flows in the Presence of Solutions of High-Molecular-Weight Polymers
7.4 Governing Equations
7.5 Calculation Method
7.6 Turbulence Model
7.7 Calculations Results and Discussion
7.8 Conclusions
7.9 Probable Directions for Further Developments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948069
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948212
About the Authors
Babenko Viktor Vitaliiovych
Victor V Babenko has been a Professor since 1990. From 1963-1965 he worked at the Antonov aviation design bureau in Kiev, and since 1965 he has worked at the Institute of Hydromechanics of the National Academy of Sciences in Kiev, Ukraine, where he was Department Head of the Institute of Hydromechanics from 1988-2000. He has managed a variety of hydrodynamic and bionic research projects, developed several new measurement techniques for laminar and turbulent flows, and designed some original equipment, devices and apparatus for hydrodynamic measurements. He has developed original methodologies in bionics for research of the receptivity of boundary layer to 2-D and 3-D disturbances, at interaction between flow and compliant coating, at flow near different cavities, at flow in the vortical chamber, and at movement of high-speed surface devices. He has developed control methods of the coherent vortical structures arising at various types of flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and former Department Head, Institute of Hydromechanics, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine; Visiting Professor in Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center (ASERC), Pusan National University, Korea
Ho-Hwan Chun
BSc and MSc, Dept. of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering, Pusan National University,
Korea (1983,1985)
Ph.D., Dept. of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering, Glasgow University, U.K. (1988)
Professor at Dept of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering(1994∼present)
Director of Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center(2002∼present)
Senior Researcher of Hyundai Maritime Research Institute 1991~1993:
Yard Research Fellow, Glasgow University, U.K. 1988~1991
Member of 25, 26th ITTC Resistance Committee (2005∼present)
Member of 24th ITTC Waterjet Specialist Committee (2002∼2005)
Member of 22th ITTC Safety of High Speed Marine Vehicles Specialist Committee
(1996∼1999)
Fellow of Royal Institute of Naval Architects(UK) (2001∼present)
Member of SNAME(USA)
Member of SNAK(Korea)
Deputy Editor of Journal of Marine Science Technology (published by Springer)
(2006∼2009)
Editor of International Journal of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering (2009∼present)
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center (ASERC) and Professor, Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering, Pusan National University, Korea; Editor of International Journal of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering and former Deputy Editor of Journal of Marine Science Technology; Fellow of Royal Institute of Naval Architects (RINA) and Member of SNAME; Committee member for multiple International Towing Tank Conference (ITTC) specialist conferences.
Inwon Lee
Career
March 2000 ~ May 2000; Post Doctoral Researcher
Mechanical Engineering Research Institute,
KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), Daejeon, Korea
June 2000 ~ May 2001; JSPS Postdoctoral Fellow
Division of Mechanical Science, Graduate School of Engineering,
Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan
June 2001 ~ September 2003; Senior Researcher
Core Technology Group, Digital Appliance Laboratory,
LG Electronics, Seoul, Korea
October 2003 ~ February 2008; Assistant Professor
ASERC (Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center),
Pusan National University, Busan, Korea
March 2008 ~ Present; Associate Professor
ASERC (Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center),
Pusan National University, Busan, Korea
March 2011 ~ Present; Visiting Scholar
Dept. of Mechanical Engieering,
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Professional Society Activities
- Member, Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers, March 1994 ~ Present
- Member, Korean Society of Visualization, December 2001 ~ Present
- Member, Society of Naval Architects of Korea, January 2004 ~ Present
- Business Director, Korean Society of Visualization, March 2006 ~ Present
- Member, Korea Towing Tank Committee, March 2008 ~ Present
Research Projects
- PI (Principal Investigator), Effects of riblets on the streaky structures excited by free stream tip
vortices in boundary layer, March 2003 ~ September 2004, USD5,000, Pusan National University
- PI, Development of Design and Evaluation Technique of Compliant Coating for Ship Drag
Reduction, April 2004 ~ March 2006, Korea Research Foundation
- PI, Ship Skin Friction Reduction Technique (I), March 2005 ~ February 2008, Korea Science and
Engineering Foundation
- PI, Development of Boundary Layer Skin Friction Reduction Technology Using Compliant Coating,
March 2005 ~ February 2007, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- PI, Experimental Test for ROV Thrust, October 2006 ~ December 2006, Daewoo Shipbuilding and
Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
- PI, Course-Keeping Model Test of a 83M Class Flat Barge, March 2007 ~ April 2007, Hyundai
Technology Inc.
- PI, Towing Tank Experiment for ROV Resistance and Thrust Performance, April 2007~ July 2007,
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
- PI, Hull Design and Towing Tank Experiment for 16,000 DWT General Cargo Ship, May 2007~
July 2007, Mariso Inc.
- PI, Assessment of Skin Friction Reduction Performance of Silicone Polyurea Marine Paint, May
2007~ April 2008, Institute of Technology Evaluation and Planning
- PI, Towing Tank Experiment of LST-II, September 2007~ November 2007, Hanjin Heavy Industries
Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Model Test for Oceanographic Research Vessel, October 2007 ~ December 2007,
Far East Ship Design & Eng. Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Model Test for 34K Bulk Carrier, November 2007 ~ March 2008, JHME Co. Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Experiment for Hull Cleaning ROV Resistance and Thrust Performance, February
2008 ~ April 2008, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
- PI, Research on the Skin Friction Reduction of Submarine using Compliant Coating Technology,
March 2008 ~ November 2008, Republic of Korea Navy
- PI, Optimization of skin friction reduction mechanism of silicone polyurea material, August 2008~
July 2010, Korea Research Foundation
- PI, Evaluation of Erosion Resistance and Cavitation Suppression Effect of Si-Polyurea Rudder
Coating, August 2008 ~ July 2010, Small & Medium Business Administration
- PI, Underwater Performance Test of the Deep Sea Camera Platform, December 2008, Daewoo
Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Ltd.
- PI, Towing tank model test for 20m class service boat (SB-A), March 2009 ~ May 2009, Kangnam
Co. Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Experiment for Hull Cleaning ROV Resistance and Thrust Performance, April 2009
~ June 2009, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
- PI, Study on the Resistance Performance of Various Antifouling Marine Paints, April 2009 ~
October 2009, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing tank model test for 30m class rescue boat, May 2009 ~ June 2009, P&P Korea Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing tank model test and seakeeping analysis for 170ton class oceanographic research vessel,
June 2009 ~ July 2009, Far East Ship Design & Eng. Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing tank model test for 13k deck cargo vessel, October 2009 ~ December 2009, PT. JAYA
SAMUDRA KARUNIA SHIPPING
- PI, Towing tank model test for 3.6k DWT Molten Sulfur Carrier, December 2009 ~ February 2010,
Far East Ship Design & Eng. Co., Ltd.
- PI, Study on the Effect of Fouling on the Various Marine Coating Surfaces on the Resistance
Performance, April 2010 ~ December 2010, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Model Test for 10k DWT Self Unloading Coal Carrier, June 2010 ~ August 2010,
Oriental Precision & Eng. Co.
- PI, Towing Tank Model Test for 48k Bulk Carrier, October 2010 ~ January 2011, Win ENG Inc.
- PI, Towing tank skin friction test for various antifouling paints, October 2010 ~ December 2010,
KCC Ltd.
- PI, Towing Tank Model Test for 19k Heavy Duty Cargo Carrier, December 2010 ~ February 2011,
Samho Hitech Co. Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Advanced Ship Engineering Research Center (ASERC), Pusan National University, Korea; Visiting Scholar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. Field of Specialization Major Research Interests: - Flow Control and Drag Reduction of Turbulent Flows - Quantitative Flow Visualization using PIV (Particle Image Velocimetry) - Experimental Fluid Mechanics in Towing Tank and Wind Tunnel - Development of Novel Marine Paint & Coating: Environmentally Friendly Anti-Fouling Paint, Drag-reducing Paint, Erosion-resistant Rudder Coating Lecture Experience (Undergraduate) : - Basic Engineering Design - Engineering Mathematics - Thermodynamics - Fluid Mechanics & Fluid Flow - Design of Ship Propulsor - Experiment on Ship Resistance & Propulsion - Automatic Control Lecture Experience (Graduate) : - Boundary Layer Theory - Advanced Theory of Ship Flow Control
Reviews
"The book provides and in-depth discussion on boundary layer flow, quoting over 500 references to illustrate how our understanding of the various factors involved has grown. It will be of interest to researchers, naval architects and designers engaged in achieving drag reduction and thus the increased efficiency of propulsion which is needed to reduce harmful emissions."--Ship and Boat International, January/February 2013
