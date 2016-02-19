Boundary Layer and Flow Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213231, 9781483226668

Boundary Layer and Flow Control

1st Edition

Its Principles and Application

Editors: G. V. Lachmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483226668
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 768
Description

Boundary Layer and Flow Control: Its Principles and Application, Volume 2 focuses on the layer of fluid in the immediate area of a bounding surface where the effects of viscosity are substantial.

This book is organized into two main topics—boundary layer control for low drag, and shock-induced separation and its prevention by design and boundary layer control. It specifically discusses the nature of transition, effect of two-dimensional and isolated roughness on laminar flow, and progress in the design of low drag aerofoils. The onset of separation effects for aerofoils and wings, shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers, and shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers are also deliberated.

This volume is recommended to physicists and specialists interested in boundary layer and flow control.

Table of Contents


Volume 2

Part III. Boundary Layer Control for Low Drag

The Nature of Transition

Effect of Two-Dimensional and Isolated Roughness on Laminar Flow

The Effect of Distributed Surface Roughness on Laminar Flow

Roughness Due to Insects

Progress in the Design of Low Drag Aerofoils

Survey of Calculation Methods of Laminar Boundary Layers with Suction in Incompressible Flow

Approximate Methods of Calculating the Two-Dimensional Laminar Boundary Layer with Suction

Approximate Methods for Calculating Three-Dimensional Boundary Layer Flow on Wings

A Stability Criterion for Three-Dimensional Laminar Boundary Layers

Research on Suction Surfaces for Laminar Flow

Boundary Layer Suction Experiments with Laminar Flow at High Reynolds Numbers in the Inlet Length of a Tube by Various Suction Methods

Low Drag Boundary Layer Suction Experiments in Flight on a Wing Glove of an F-94A Airplane with Suction Through a Large Number of Fine Slots

Laminar Flow at the Juncture of Two Aeroplane Components

About the Development of Swept Laminar Suction Wings with Full Chord Laminar Flow

Exact Solution of the Stability Equations for Laminar Boundary Layers in Compressible Flow

Boundary Layer Suction Experiments at Supersonic Speeds

Fundamental Aspects of Propulsion for Laminar Flow Aircraft

Aspects of Design, Engineering and Operational Economy of Low Drag Aircraft

Part IV. Shock-Induced Separation and its Prevention by Design and Boundary Layer Control

Introduction

The Nature of Shock-Induced Separation and its Prevention for Uniform Upstream Flow

The Onset of Separation Effects for Aerofoils and Wings and the Influence of Geometry

Boundary Layer Control for Aerofoils and Wings

Shock-Induced Separation for Laminar Boundary Layers

Appendix

List of Contributors

Index of Authors

Subject Index

No. of pages: 768
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226668

About the Editor

G. V. Lachmann

Ratings and Reviews

