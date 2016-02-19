Boundary Layer and Flow Control
1st Edition
Its Principles and Application
Description
Boundary Layer and Flow Control: Its Principles and Application, Volume 2 focuses on the layer of fluid in the immediate area of a bounding surface where the effects of viscosity are substantial.
This book is organized into two main topics—boundary layer control for low drag, and shock-induced separation and its prevention by design and boundary layer control. It specifically discusses the nature of transition, effect of two-dimensional and isolated roughness on laminar flow, and progress in the design of low drag aerofoils. The onset of separation effects for aerofoils and wings, shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers, and shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers are also deliberated.
This volume is recommended to physicists and specialists interested in boundary layer and flow control.
Table of Contents
Volume 2
Part III. Boundary Layer Control for Low Drag
The Nature of Transition
Effect of Two-Dimensional and Isolated Roughness on Laminar Flow
The Effect of Distributed Surface Roughness on Laminar Flow
Roughness Due to Insects
Progress in the Design of Low Drag Aerofoils
Survey of Calculation Methods of Laminar Boundary Layers with Suction in Incompressible Flow
Approximate Methods of Calculating the Two-Dimensional Laminar Boundary Layer with Suction
Approximate Methods for Calculating Three-Dimensional Boundary Layer Flow on Wings
A Stability Criterion for Three-Dimensional Laminar Boundary Layers
Research on Suction Surfaces for Laminar Flow
Boundary Layer Suction Experiments with Laminar Flow at High Reynolds Numbers in the Inlet Length of a Tube by Various Suction Methods
Low Drag Boundary Layer Suction Experiments in Flight on a Wing Glove of an F-94A Airplane with Suction Through a Large Number of Fine Slots
Laminar Flow at the Juncture of Two Aeroplane Components
About the Development of Swept Laminar Suction Wings with Full Chord Laminar Flow
Exact Solution of the Stability Equations for Laminar Boundary Layers in Compressible Flow
Boundary Layer Suction Experiments at Supersonic Speeds
Fundamental Aspects of Propulsion for Laminar Flow Aircraft
Aspects of Design, Engineering and Operational Economy of Low Drag Aircraft
Part IV. Shock-Induced Separation and its Prevention by Design and Boundary Layer Control
Introduction
The Nature of Shock-Induced Separation and its Prevention for Uniform Upstream Flow
The Onset of Separation Effects for Aerofoils and Wings and the Influence of Geometry
Boundary Layer Control for Aerofoils and Wings
Shock-Induced Separation for Laminar Boundary Layers
Appendix
List of Contributors
Index of Authors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226668