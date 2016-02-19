Boundary Layer and Flow Control: Its Principles and Application, Volume 2 focuses on the layer of fluid in the immediate area of a bounding surface where the effects of viscosity are substantial.

This book is organized into two main topics—boundary layer control for low drag, and shock-induced separation and its prevention by design and boundary layer control. It specifically discusses the nature of transition, effect of two-dimensional and isolated roughness on laminar flow, and progress in the design of low drag aerofoils. The onset of separation effects for aerofoils and wings, shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers, and shock-induced separation for laminar boundary layers are also deliberated.

This volume is recommended to physicists and specialists interested in boundary layer and flow control.