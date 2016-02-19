Boundary Element Techniques in Engineering deals with solutions of two- and three-dimensional problems in elasticity and the potential theory where finite elements are inefficient. The book discusses approximate methods, higher-order elements, elastostatics, time-dependent problems, non-linear problems, and combination of regions. Approximate methods include weighted residual techniques, weak formulations, the inverse formulation, and boundary methods. The text also explains Laplace's equation, indirect formulation, matrix formulation, Poisson's equation, and the Helmholtz equation. It describes how elements with linear variations of u and q (i.e. linear elements) can be developed for two dimensional problems, as well as for quadratic and higher order elements for two-dimensional problems. The text investigates the Dirac delta function as a sum of Eigen functions, including some methods to determine the explicit form of fundamental solutions for recurrent problems. The book also tackles the application of boundary elements to problems with both material and certain types of geometric non-linearities, and also the applications of boundary elements to plasticity problems. The text is ideal for mathematicians, students, and professor of calculus or advanced mathematics.