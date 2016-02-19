Boundary Element Methods
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Significant developments in the boundary element method during the last two decades have made it a powerful alternative to the domain-type numerical methods of solution such as the finite element method. The advances made in the BEM are more or less due to the innovation of efficient computational techniques by introducing boundary elements for discretization of the boundary integral equations resulting from the so-called direct formulation. BEM has therefore become an efficient tool for optimal design and other inverse problems. These proceedings include discussion of the applications of BEM in mechanical engineering and the principles that have developed to make it an increasingly useful method of problem solving.
Readership
For mechanical engineers and researchers, applied mathematicians, physicists and material scientists.
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Preface. Committees. Crack Analysis I. Boundary element elastostatic analysis of dissimilar materials and the interface crack, R Yuuki & J Q Xu. Elastodynamics I. Transient boundary element analysis of two-dimensional scalar wave problems based on time-stepping schemes, T Matsumoto et al. Fluid Flows I. Boundary method for transient diffusion problem by use of fractional step procedures, M Sakakihara. Computational Aspects. Formulation for stress calculation of boundary layer point in BEM, G H Zhang & Z W Lou. Elastostatics. Boundary element analysis of a bonded dissimilar elastic rod under torsion, H Hasegawa et al. Crack Analysis II. Non-hypersingular time-domain BIE's for transient elastodynamic crack analysis, C H Zhang & M Kitahara. Elastodynamics II. A time marching boundary element method in scattering problems of an inclusion with spring contacts, T Fukui & K Matsuda. Fluid Flows II. Unsteady moving boundary flow by BEM and its interaction with structure, Z Feng et al. Plates & Shells I. An integral equation formulation for geometrically nonlinear problem of elastic circular arch, A Miyake et al. Inverse Problems. Shape optimization for stress concentration problems in orthotropic materials by using boundary element method, R Yuuki & G Cao. Electromagnetics. Spline boundary element method of time-variant electromagnetic field problems, R Qin & J Qin. Plates & Shells II. Post-buckling analysis of plates on elastic foundation by the BEM, Y Y Huang & Q H Qin.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 427
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 24th May 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297941
About the Editor
Q. Du
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Mechanics, Tsinghua University, Beijing, PRC
Mana Tanaka
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Systems Engineering, Shinshu University, Nagano, Japan