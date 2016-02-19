Boundary Areas in Social and Developmental Psychology
Boundary Areas in Social and Developmental Psychology is based largely on the proceedings of a conference at Vanderbilt University in June 1981. One of the goals is to highlight some examples of research that illustrate facets of the important boundary area between social and developmental psychology.
The book opens with a chapter that deals with the broad issues of boundary areas in psychology, ending with specific consideration of the boundary between social and developmental psychology. This is followed by separate chapters that consider general propositions regarding the importance of integrating concepts and methods from social and developmental psychology in the study of social relationships; show how integrating social and developmental considerations can assist in the understanding of relationships between parents and children; and apply developmental and social concepts to identify and study some of the aspects of the marital relationship that may lead to its dissolution.
Subsequent chapters deal with boundary area issues focusing primarily on children's social behavior. These include the complexity of social processes inherent in children's peer relationships and the role of social exchange processes in social relationships from infancy to adulthood.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Boundary Areas in Psychology
Introduction
Factors Influencing the Development of Boundary Areas in Psychology
Prescriptions and Proscriptions: Problems Inherent in Boundary Area Research
A Case in Point: The Boundary Area between Social and Developmental Psychology
References
2 Some Observations on the Study of Personal Relationships
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Multiple Facets of Relationships
Multiple Perspectives
The Development of Relationships
The Relational Unit
Conclusion
References
3 Microsocial Process: A View from the Boundary
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Outline of a Model
Microsocial Variables
Implications
References
4 Why Marriages Fail: Affective and Physiological Patterns in Marital Interaction
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
The Measurement of Marital Satisfaction
History of Research on Marital Satisfaction
The Search for Pattern
The Evidence on Patterning
The Understanding of Pattern
Summary
References
5 Social Support Processes
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Adult-Child Relationships: Nurturance
Adult-Adult Relationships: Social Support
Social Support Processes
Developmental Aspects of Social Support Processes
Summary
References
6 Children s Peer Relationships: An Examination of Social Processes
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
A Conceptual Approach to Children's Peer Relationships
A Study of Children Becoming Acquainted
Discussion
References
7 A Developmental Approach to Social Exchange Processes
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Identifying Complementary Theoretical Approaches
Three Theoretical Accounts of the Development of Exchange Processes
Empirical Data Relevant to the Development of Exchange Processes
Summary and Conclusions
References
8 The Influence of Group Discussions on Children's Moral Decisions
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Measurement of Peer Influence: Three Research Traditions
Group Discussion and Developmental Theory: An Example
Social Influence in Adult Groups: The Choice Shift
Choice Shifts and Children's Moral Decisions
Conclusions
References
9 Inferences about the Actions of Others: Developmental and Individual Differences in Using Social Knowledge
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Inferences about Television Characters
Knowledge and Inferences
Knowledge and Its Use
Assessing Knowledge
Concluding Remarks
References
10 A Distinction between Two Types of Relationships and Its Implications for Development
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
A Distinction between Two Types of Relationships
Determinants of a Desire for a Communal or an Exchange Relationship
Evidence Supporting a Distinction between Communal and Exchange Relationships
Implications of the Communal-Exchange Distinction for Development
Individual Differences That Might Be Correlated with Understanding Relationship Norms
Implications of the Communal-Exchange Distinction for Interpreting Previous Developmental Work
Summary
References
11 Self-Evaluation Maintenance Processes: Implications for Relationships and for Development
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
The Self-Evaluation Maintenance (SEM) Model and Its Operation
Psychological Development and the SEM Model
Summary
References
